New York, NY – Much of the attention at the Hyundai stand on media day at the New York Auto Show was, understandably, turned to the big new Boulder concept. But Hyundai Motor Group (and Genesis) president and CEO José Muñoz also slipped in an announcement no less imposing: the Hyundai Group’s luxury brand plans to introduce 22 all-new models or enhanced/updated versions of existing ones by 2030.

And that’s not globally, that’s just for North America. And it comes days after Hyundai the brand made public its own ambitious plan to introduce 36 new or refreshed models on the New Continent, also by 2030.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

It’s not hard to understand the context of the two announcements and of the Korean automaker’s repetition of its commitment to invest further in the U.S. and expand its production capacities there. The air on this day in New York was rife with American flags and repeated references to freedom, particularly during the Hyundai presentation. As automakers continue to deal with tariffs on vehicles imported into the U.S., efforts to get on the good side of the current administration are proceeding apace.

Genesis’ road map for the introduction of 22 new or refreshed cars and SUVs, or new variants thereof, runs from now through 2030. Says the brand, “these include core models, new powertrains and expanded trims.” It also intends to attack new segments that it is not currently present in.

The initiatives build on the previously announced investment of $26 billion USD in the Hyundai Motor Group’s U.S. operations. That will result in, among other things, a new steel mill in Louisiana and a robotics innovation hub on American soil.