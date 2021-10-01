Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
AMA SX: Two-In-Two for Villopoto

Ryan Villopoto (Kawasaki) earned his second victory in the two last races by, once again, taking advantage of a mistake by James Stewart (Yamaha) in front of large crowd at the at Daytona International Speedway.

Stewart, who led the first three laps, crashed on his Yamaha on Lap 4 of the 20-lap main AMA Supercross event handing the lead to Villopoto who was never challenged for the last 17 laps; winning by a huge margin of more than 6.506 second.

A steady three-time Daytona champion Chad Reed (Honda) finished second while defending AMA Supercross champion Ryan Dungey rounded out the podium. Stewart rallied from the spill to finish ninth.

It was the fourth AMA Supercross win of the year for Villopoto as he expanded his championship lead to 23 points over Stewart and 24 points over Reed.

Next round will take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday March 12.

AMA Supercross Class 450 Results – Daytona rond
Pos. Rider Bike
1. Ryan Villopoto KAW
2. Chad Reed HON
3. Ryan Dungey SUZ
4. Andrew Short KTM
5. Davi Millsaps YAM
6. Justin Brayton YAM
7. Kevin Windham HON
8. Ken Roczen KTM
9. James Stewart YAM
10. Mike Alessi KTM

AMA Supercross Class 450 Standings – After Daytona
Pos. Rider Points
Ryan Villopoto 196
James Stewart 173
Chad Reed 172
Ryan Dungey 165
Trey Canard 154

