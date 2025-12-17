Apple Finds Its Way onto GM Screens… Even Without CarPlay

It may be phasing out Android Auto and Apple CarPlay from its new vehicles, but General Motors (GM) isn’t shutting the door completely on Apple. The manufacturer is currently deploying Apple Music as a native application on certain 2025 and 2026 models, in both the U.S. and Canada.

Progressive deployment at GM

GM says the app’s integration will take place gradually, beginning with the Chevrolet and Cadillac brands. The application is installed automatically in eligible vehicles and operates autonomously, without requiring a connection to a smartphone.

A native integration without a phone

According to GM, Apple Music will offer direct access to millions of songs, personalized playlists, exclusive content, live global radio and tailored recommendations. All content is now integrated directly into the vehicle’s multimedia system, rather than being relayed by a mobile device.

Another key advantage: the application can fully exploit the vehicle’s computing power as well as its high-performance audio systems.

| Photo: General Motors

Immersive Dolby Atmos sound at Cadillac

On certain Cadillac models, the integration of Apple Music allows for the activation of Dolby Atmos spatial audio. GM promises an immersive three-dimensional sound experience, precisely calibrated to the cabin’s acoustics — a strong selling point for luxury vehicles.

Voice commands and instant start

Drivers will be able to stream their music as soon as they get on board and control Apple Music via the vehicle’s voice assistant, without ever having to take their phone out of their pocket.

At Cadillac, Apple Music is already available in the 2025-2026 CT5, the 2025 Escalade IQ and the 2026 Vistiq.

At Chevrolet, the application is offered in the 2025-2026 Blazer EV, Equinox EV and Silverado EV models, as well as on the 2026 Corvette, Tahoe and Suburban.

Eight years of free streaming with OnStar

The real surprise, however, lies in the connectivity offer. New GM vehicles now include eight years of free audio streaming via the OnStar Basics plan, offered as standard in Canada and the United States. Specifically, owners can access streaming music, audiobooks, podcasts and news applications without additional fees and without depending on their phone’s Bluetooth.