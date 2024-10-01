The Canadian federal government's iZEV program received a record number of applications for EV rebates in August 2024.
Demand for zero-emission vehicles peaks, driven by Quebec
In August, the rise in applications for zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) rebates was largely fueled by strong demand in Quebec. The federal “Incentives for Zero Emission Vehicles” (iZEV) program recorded a total of 20,801 applications, according to Transport Canada data. Quebec, with about 25 percent of Canada’s population, accounted for 60 percent of applications.
Most popular EV model is… from GM
Chevrolet dealers submitted 1,853 rebate applications in August for the Equinox EV, which arrived at dealerships this spring. That put it ahead of the Tesla Model 3, which garnered 1,833 applications.
This marks the first time this year that a non-Tesla model has taken first place in the BEV category.
iZEV incentive applications by BEV model (August – July – Cumulative 2024)
- Chevrolet Equinox EV - 1,853 - 1,500 - 3,815
- Tesla Model 3 - 1,833 - 1,650 - 9,490
- Tesla Model Y - 1,490 - 1,878 – 19,188
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 1,199 - 1,133 - 6,361
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 1,133 - 1,071 - 7,259
- Hyundai Kona EV - 926 - 779 - 6,504
- Toyota bZ4X - 924 - 533 - 4,070
- Ford Mach-e - 693 - 803 - 6,813
- Ford F-150 Lightning - 580 - 543 - 1,928
- Kia EV6 - 572 - 590 - 4,209
Tesla still dominates, but less so than before
Globally, Tesla led the way with 3,323 claims for its two eligible models, overtaking Toyota and Hyundai, which recorded 2,818 and 2,628 claims respectively.
iZEV incentive claims by brand (August – July – Cumulative 2024)
- Tesla - 3,323 - 3,528 - 28,678
- Toyota - 2,818 - 1555 – 13,662
- Hyundai - 2,628 - 2,579 – 17,290
- Chevrolet - 2,408 – 2,160 - 8,948
- Ford - 2,085 - 2,093 – 13,620
- Kia - 1,799 - 1,616 – 11,612
- Mitsubishi - 1,261 - 1262 - 8,518
- Volkswagen - 1,133 - 1,071 – 7,259
- Mazda - 549 - 517 - 2,879
- Nissan - 484 - 396 - 3,173
- Audi - 370 - 339 - 2,686
- Vinfast – 284 - 268 - 1,409
- Volvo - 249 - 246 - 2,266
- Jeep - 239 - 204 - 1,922
- Polestar - 230 - 388 - 1,782
Demand for plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) remains stable
The rankings for plug-in hybrids remained unchanged in August. Mitsubishi submitted 1,261 applications for the Outlander PHEV, followed by Toyota with 1,164 applications for the RAV4 Prime (now RAV4 PHEV), and Ford with 794 applications for the Escape PHEV.
iZEV incentive applications by PHEV (August – July – Cumulative 2024)
- Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV - 1,261 - 1,262 - 8,518
- Toyota Rav4 PHEV - 1,164 - 851 - 6,676
- Ford Escape PHEV - 794 - 734 - 4,592
- Toyota Prius Prime PHEV - 730 - 170 - 2914
- Mazda CX-90 - 418 - 362 - 2,195
- Hyundai Tucson PHEV - 239 - 360 - 2,084
- Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV - 238 - 203 - 1,920
- Kia Niro PHEV - 200 - 197 - 866
- Kia Sorento PHEV - 160 - 138 - 338
- Kia Sportage PHEV - 137 - 89 - 1,058
Quebec leads the ZEV market with incentive policies
Rebate applications remained relatively stable in most provinces in August, with the exception of Quebec, where 12,528 claims were recorded, almost 2,000 more than in July.
Quebec is historically the leader in EV rebate applications, typically accounting for between 50 and 55 percent of monthly requests filed with iZEV. The strong demand in August could be attributed to upcoming changes in provincial policies: from 2025, the maximum rebate offered by the Quebec government will drop from $7,000 to $4,000, which probably prompted many buyers to bring forward their purchases.
iZEV incentive applications by province (August – July – Cumulative 2024)
- Canada - 20,801 - 19,007 - 131,426
- Quebec - 12,528 - 10,697 - 73,462
- British Columbia - 3,454 - 3,529 - 24,259
- Ontario - 3369 - 3,287 - 24,253
- Alberta - 542 - 541 - 3693
- New Brunswick - 245 - 228 - 1,512
- Nova Scotia - 211 - 207 - 1,348
- Manitoba - 199 - 241 - 1,234
- Saskatchewan - 93 - 97 - 605
- Newfoundland-and-Labrador - 74 - 79 - 485
- Prince Edward Island - 70 - 78 - 437
- Yukon - 12 - 16 - 114
- Northwest Territories - 4 - 7 - 23
- Nunavut - 0 - 0 - 1
Source : Transport Canada