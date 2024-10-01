The Canadian federal government's iZEV program received a record number of applications for EV rebates in August 2024.

Demand for zero-emission vehicles peaks, driven by Quebec

In August, the rise in applications for zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) rebates was largely fueled by strong demand in Quebec. The federal “Incentives for Zero Emission Vehicles” (iZEV) program recorded a total of 20,801 applications, according to Transport Canada data. Quebec, with about 25 percent of Canada’s population, accounted for 60 percent of applications.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV | Photo: D.Rufiange

Most popular EV model is… from GM

Chevrolet dealers submitted 1,853 rebate applications in August for the Equinox EV, which arrived at dealerships this spring. That put it ahead of the Tesla Model 3, which garnered 1,833 applications.

This marks the first time this year that a non-Tesla model has taken first place in the BEV category.

iZEV incentive applications by BEV model (August – July – Cumulative 2024)

Chevrolet Equinox EV - 1,853 - 1,500 - 3,815

- 1,500 - 3,815 Tesla Model 3 - 1,833 - 1,650 - 9,490

- 1,650 - 9,490 Tesla Model Y - 1,490 - 1,878 – 19,188

- 1,878 – 19,188 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 1,199 - 1,133 - 6,361

- 1,133 - 6,361 Volkswagen ID.4 - 1,133 - 1,071 - 7,259

- 1,071 - 7,259 Hyundai Kona EV - 926 - 779 - 6,504

- 779 - 6,504 Toyota bZ4X - 924 - 533 - 4,070

- 533 - 4,070 Ford Mach-e - 693 - 803 - 6,813

- 803 - 6,813 Ford F-150 Lightning - 580 - 543 - 1,928

- 543 - 1,928 Kia EV6 - 572 - 590 - 4,209

Tesla Model Y | Photo: Tesla

Tesla still dominates, but less so than before

Globally, Tesla led the way with 3,323 claims for its two eligible models, overtaking Toyota and Hyundai, which recorded 2,818 and 2,628 claims respectively.

iZEV incentive claims by brand (August – July – Cumulative 2024)

Tesla - 3,323 - 3,528 - 28,678

- 3,528 - 28,678 Toyota - 2,818 - 1555 – 13,662

- 1555 – 13,662 Hyundai - 2,628 - 2,579 – 17,290

- 2,579 – 17,290 Chevrolet - 2,408 – 2,160 - 8,948

– 2,160 - 8,948 Ford - 2,085 - 2,093 – 13,620

- 2,093 – 13,620 Kia - 1,799 - 1,616 – 11,612

- 1,616 – 11,612 Mitsubishi - 1,261 - 1262 - 8,518

- 1262 - 8,518 Volkswagen - 1,133 - 1,071 – 7,259

- 1,071 – 7,259 Mazda - 549 - 517 - 2,879

- 517 - 2,879 Nissan - 484 - 396 - 3,173

- 396 - 3,173 Audi - 370 - 339 - 2,686

- 339 - 2,686 Vinfast – 284 - 268 - 1,409

- 268 - 1,409 Volvo - 249 - 246 - 2,266

- 246 - 2,266 Jeep - 239 - 204 - 1,922

- 204 - 1,922 Polestar - 230 - 388 - 1,782

The 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV | Photo: D.Rufiange

Demand for plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) remains stable

The rankings for plug-in hybrids remained unchanged in August. Mitsubishi submitted 1,261 applications for the Outlander PHEV, followed by Toyota with 1,164 applications for the RAV4 Prime (now RAV4 PHEV), and Ford with 794 applications for the Escape PHEV.

iZEV incentive applications by PHEV (August – July – Cumulative 2024)

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV - 1,261 - 1,262 - 8,518

- 1,262 - 8,518 Toyota Rav4 PHEV - 1,164 - 851 - 6,676

- 851 - 6,676 Ford Escape PHEV - 794 - 734 - 4,592

- 734 - 4,592 Toyota Prius Prime PHEV - 730 - 170 - 2914

- 170 - 2914 Mazda CX-90 - 418 - 362 - 2,195

- 362 - 2,195 Hyundai Tucson PHEV - 239 - 360 - 2,084

- 360 - 2,084 Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV - 238 - 203 - 1,920

- 203 - 1,920 Kia Niro PHEV - 200 - 197 - 866

- 197 - 866 Kia Sorento PHEV - 160 - 138 - 338

- 138 - 338 Kia Sportage PHEV - 137 - 89 - 1,058

2025 Hyundai ioniq 5 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Quebec leads the ZEV market with incentive policies

Rebate applications remained relatively stable in most provinces in August, with the exception of Quebec, where 12,528 claims were recorded, almost 2,000 more than in July.

Quebec is historically the leader in EV rebate applications, typically accounting for between 50 and 55 percent of monthly requests filed with iZEV. The strong demand in August could be attributed to upcoming changes in provincial policies: from 2025, the maximum rebate offered by the Quebec government will drop from $7,000 to $4,000, which probably prompted many buyers to bring forward their purchases.

iZEV incentive applications by province (August – July – Cumulative 2024)

Canada - 20,801 - 19,007 - 131,426

- 19,007 - 131,426 Quebec - 12,528 - 10,697 - 73,462

- 10,697 - 73,462 British Columbia - 3,454 - 3,529 - 24,259

- 3,529 - 24,259 Ontario - 3369 - 3,287 - 24,253

- 3,287 - 24,253 Alberta - 542 - 541 - 3693

- 541 - 3693 New Brunswick - 245 - 228 - 1,512

- 228 - 1,512 Nova Scotia - 211 - 207 - 1,348

- 207 - 1,348 Manitoba - 199 - 241 - 1,234

- 241 - 1,234 Saskatchewan - 93 - 97 - 605

- 97 - 605 Newfoundland-and-Labrador - 74 - 79 - 485

- 79 - 485 Prince Edward Island - 70 - 78 - 437

- 78 - 437 Yukon - 12 - 16 - 114

- 16 - 114 Northwest Territories - 4 - 7 - 23

- 7 - 23 Nunavut - 0 - 0 - 1

Source : Transport Canada