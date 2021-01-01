Aston Martin DBR22: Let the Madness Begin in Monterey

Car lovers probably don’t even need to mark the third week of August on their calendar, because they already know that’s the time for the Monterey Car Week in California.

There are several gatherings scheduled, such as the Quail and the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, as well as various car auctions that see exceptional cars change hands.

Manufacturers make use of the occasion to show off cars and concepts, so throughout the week, we can expect spectacular unveilings. On Sunday, all of these vehicles gather around the putting green of the Pebble Beach Golf Club; for fans, it’s a unique opportunity to admire them as a group.

One of big deals next week is the Aston Martin DBR22, inspired by the DBR1 driven by the duo of Roy Salvadori and Carroll Shelby that won the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans, and set to mark the 10th anniversary of the Q division, which creates custom cars. It’s expected that only 10 of the car will actually be built would be made, which immediately guarantees collector status for the DBR22, of course.

The DBR22 is powered by the same twin-turbocharged 5.2L V12 found in other Aston Martins. Power is slightly down at 705 horsepower and 555 lb-ft of torque, but acceleration remains blistering with a 0-60 mph time of about 3.4 seconds. And there's that unique sound of the 12...

Instead of a metallic treatment on the front grille, carbon fibre is used. The bodywork also includes carbon panels.

Its lines, needless to say, are spectacular. More details will follow this week after the official presentation of the model.