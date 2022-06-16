Alfa Romeo is in Montreal for the festivities surrounding this weekend’s Formula One Grand Prix, and it has brought along a couple of attractive models to display in the downtown core. One of them is the highly anticipated Tonale SUV, but the other one is more out of left field, and unexpected: a very limited edition of the Giulia, exclusive to Canada.

How limited is the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Speciale? Only 15 units are being produced.

The bold green colour we see, the Montreal Green, was previously only seen on the brand’s Quadrifoglio models, but it’s been lent for this special edition. The official presentation of the model was washed out by torrential rains that hit downtown Montreal at just the wrong time, but we did manage to see the rain-soaked car up close before heading for shelter.

Photo: D.Boshouwers The Alfa Romeo Giulia Speciale, in the rain !

The starting point for the Giulia Speciale is the model’s Veloce AWD trim, and so features a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine good for 280 hp and 306 lb-ft of torque. There are handling components brought over from the Giulia Quadrifoglio as well, such as adaptive suspension, and other elements like carbon-fibre sills, mirror caps and grille, along with yellow calipers to go with the model’s 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, we find (we’re told, because there are no images as yet to go on), red stitching on the dash and carbon-fibre accents splayed all around. The effect is similar to what’s in the Quadrifoglio, but distinct at the same time.

If you count on being one of the 15 lucky buyers of the Giulia Speciale, count on forking over at least $71,995 CAD as well. Alfa Romeo says the vehicles should start being delivered to dealers later this month.