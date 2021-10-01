Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Atlis Unveils XT Electric Pickup Prototype

There have been several unveilings the past two years of future electric pickup trucks, and at least some of them will come to market in the next two years. Some of those we’ve seen and will see are the creations of brand-new companies in the field, the most notable of course being the R1T from Rivian.

Other companies are hoping to break into the market, such as Lordstown and Altis. The latter has just unveiled a new prototype version of its XT full-size pickup, announcing a range of about 800 km and a recharge time of 15 minutes .

These are great promises, but caution is in order with such announcements.

So far, this nascent company has relied heavily on crowdfunding. Its XT model was first announced in 2019 and production was expected to begin in 2020. The pandemic played havoc with that plan, and that certainly can’t be laid at Atlis’ feet, but the fact is here we are in the late stages of 2021 and we still don't know when the model will enter production.

The XT is built on Atlis' own XP platform, which the company said will serve a full range of vehicles. Atlis has previously said that the version with a range of some 800 km would get a starting price of $78,000 USD and  offer 35,000 lb of towing capacity for fifth-wheel trailers and with gooseneck hitches. Altis will also eventually offer versions with less range (around 400 and 600 km).

Atlis XT prototype, three-quarters front
Photo: Atlis
Atlis XT prototype, three-quarters front

During the XT prototype's announcement, the company said the truck will be available with a 6.5-ft or 8.0-ft bed, as well as a front trunk with a volume of 524 litres. The bed and trunk will be equipped with a spray-on liner, power outlets and USB ports. Designed for fleet use, the XT will also be available with a back end that can be customized to meet customers’ needs (tray, box, etc.).

In addition, three- and six-passenger configurations will be available.

As mentioned earlier, these are all great promises, but big challenges remain for this company.

Atlis vaunts its advanced battery technology, for example, but it will have to really deliver on that front if it wants to reach the promised range of some 800 km. It will also need to build a network of 1.5-megawatt fast-charging stations to enable the advertised 15-minute recharge time.

There’s also the question of financing to fund production – not an insignificant challenge. In short, there are several hurdles to clear before we start to see any XT pickups on the road.

If it does make it to production, the Atlis XT would rival Bollinger's ultra-rugged electric pickup trucks, the GMC Hummer EV and the Tesla Cybertruck, among others.

Atlis XT prototype, front trunk
Photo: Atlis
Atlis XT prototype, front trunk
Atlis XT prototype, interior
Photo: Atlis
Atlis XT prototype, interior
Photos:Atlis
Atlis XT prototype pictures
