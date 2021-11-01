Audi Canada Confirms TT RS and RS 3 Won’t Be Back in 2022

Audi Canada PR head Cort Nielsen has confirmed to Auto123 that two of its sportier models, the TT RS and RS 3, will not be in the brand’s lineup in our market for the 2022 model-year.

On Friday an internal message sent from Audi to dealers alluding to the disappearance of the models from the active lineup surfaced online, and today the company representative confirmed the decision via a brief message. This is not much of a surprise given You could say that for the two models, the writing was already on the wall, or rather it was absent from it: the two high-performance variants of the TT and A3 models were nowhere to be found on Audi Canada’s website for 2022.

The current generation of the RS 3 model is barely a few months old, having launched earlier in 2021. Unfortunately, Audi has presumably deemed its prospects in Canada dim enough not to keep it going in our market in 2022.

In the case of the TT, recall that Audi introduced a limited Heritage edition of the TT RS earlier this month, but only for the U.S. market.

The memo that circulated on Friday regarding the pulling of the two models from the Canadian lineup instructs dealers to try to get buyers who had placed deposits for them to consider other options in the lineup. Those options include the A3 and S3 sedans, as well as the TT roadster and coupe variants and the TTS coupe.