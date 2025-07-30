Audi to Unveil Electric Sports Car in September

Audi is set to unveil a new all-electric sports car next September at the Munich Motor Show.

This was confirmed by Gernot Döllner to German daily Bild. The Audi CEO also touched on the difficulties Audi is facing and the need to refresh the lineup.

What will excite enthusiasts is his description of the new model as a "TT 2.0 moment." Recall that the TT gave the brand a substantial boost when it launched in the late 1990s. The company clearly hopes the planned sports car will have the same effect.

The model coming to Munich is a concept so we can expect futuristic design elements. However, Döllner was adamant that the vehicle won’t be stopping at the concept stage; it’s definitely a precursor of a production model set to be on the market in two years.

The executive kept any further details on the model to himself, but it's anticipated the design language will offer a glimpse into what's to come from Audi. Beyond new styling, the interior will also showcase the brand's directions, both in terms of approach and technology.

Calling it a “highly emotional sports car”, Döllner said the future EV will be “not a TT, not an R8, but something in between”.

One question worth asking is whether Audi's planned vehicle will be a derivative of the electric Porsche 718 Boxster, currently in development. Unsurprisingly the automaker is mum about that, but it remains a possibility.