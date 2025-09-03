Audi yesterday unveiled the Concept C in Milan, Italy. The futuristic lines of the all-electric concept provide a glimpse of where the brand wants to go in terms of design. The company says its study showcases the details and features that will define the company's future stylistic language.

No doubt, the model stands out from what we’ve traditionally seen from an automaker known for its relative conservatism when it comes to styling. It’s no coincidence that the brand has a new design director in Massimo Frascella, in place for a year now.

The break from the past is thus sharp, notably up front. Audi is moving away from the hexagonal grille of its current models in favour of a more defined rectangular shape (oriented top to bottom), flanked by massive sides.

There are reports this all-electric model will share its platform with the future electric Porsche 718.

As for the model's size, images don't always tell the story. To give you an idea, the Concept C is longer and wider than both the first-generation Audi TT and the discontinued R8. The fastback-style rear section adds to the design's style and sportiness. As for the roof, surprise, it is a retractable hardtop that folds into the trunk.

Inside, the presentation is minimalist with a reasonably sized 10.4-inch central screen, and overall the interior looks fairly close to production-ready. Oh, and that screen is retractable.

Otherwise, details are scarce. We know that the model's base configuration is rear-wheel drive, but of course with an EV, adding a second motor easily provides all-wheel drive.

Audi says to expect something similar to what we see here with the eventual production version (and yes, the model will see the light of day).

