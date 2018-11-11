Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Grand Sphere Concept: The Future of Luxury, Audi-Style

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Audi’s wheelhouse is of course luxury cars, since forever. Yet many feel that the German automaker, long known for its conservatism, could benefit from a new approach to the genre. Right on cue, we get a glimpse that that seems to be the thinking within Audi HQ walls as well, with this first look at the Grand Sphere concept, which is set to be unveiled in full at the Munich Motor Show in September.

The images shared by the company are dark and hide more than they reveal, but we can clearly make out a sedan with a relatively high roofline and a wheelbase that appears very long. It looks nothing like the company's flagship car, the A8, or anything else Audi has produced to date. The Grand Sphere design study is even more futuristic than the A6 e-tron concept.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Grand Sphere concept, seats
Photo: Audi
Grand Sphere concept, seats

Conceptually, a longer wheelbase has allowed designers to give the model a truly living room-like interior. Up front, occupants enjoy individual seats and plenty of legroom. In the back, passengers sit on a bench that looks more basic.

Although little information was provided regarding the model’s technical details of the model, it's easy to imagine that this car offers a certain degree of autonomous driving capabilities, all the better to allow occupants to relax and enjoy that living-room environment. However, one of the images shows a two-spoke steering wheel, which proves once again that leaving full control to the machine is not yet attainable.

What's surprising is that we don't see any screens on the Grand Sphere concept. Are they just well hidden, made to appear from nowhere at a command, or are we in the era of holograms that will make the notion of a touchscreen obsolete? We’ll know more in September.

The Munich Motor Show this year replaces the event that has been held in Frankfurt for decades. It is held in odd-numbered years, alternating with the Paris Motor Show (Mondial de l'Automobile), which will return in 2022.

Grand Sphere concept, steering wheel
Photo: Audi
Grand Sphere concept, steering wheel
Grand Sphere concept, lower console
Photo: Audi
Grand Sphere concept, lower console
Grand Sphere concept, from above
Photo: Audi
Grand Sphere concept, from above
Grand Sphere concept, from above (no roof)
Photo: Audi
Grand Sphere concept, from above (no roof)

You May Also Like

Ranked, All the Electric Vehicles in Canada Offering 300 km of Range or More

Ranked, All the Electric Vehicles in Canada Offering 300 ...

Here are all the electric vehicles in Canada with a range of 300 km or more, according to EnerGuide.

2021 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The All-Electric Vehicles

2021 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The All-Electric Vehi...

Here is the 5th edition of our annual Auto123.com Plug-In Hybrid and Electric Car Guide! Here we take a look at the 2021 all-electric models available in Can...

Engine Issue Forces Recall of 31 Lamborghini, Porsche and Audi Vehicles

Engine Issue Forces Recall of 31 Lamborghini, Porsche and...

A rare engine problem has forced the recall of some Lamborghini, Porsche and Audi vehicles. The good news is only 31 vehicles are affected in all, and the ow...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Extreme Recon
35-inch Tire Option Coming Soon to the Jeep W...
Article
2019 Chevrolet Bolt
NHTSA Issues New Warning Regarding Chevrolet ...
Article
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI (European version)
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R Pricing a...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has Racked Up 2.45 Million km
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has R...
Video
Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Ram 1500 On the Way
Stellantis Confirms All-Elect...
Video
Successful Test for a Flying Car in Slovakia
Successful Test for a Flying ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 