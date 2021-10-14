After Hyundai and its electric store (permanent, that one), Audi is doing its best to inform folks about its electrification efforts. The Audi House of Progress will be in Montreal between October 12th and 16th. This will be a first for Audi in North America, after the touring road show made stops in Milan, Tokyo and Sao Paolo.

This temporary installation will showcase Audi's vision of the future of premium-vehicle mobility through immersive consumer experiences.

In addition to learning about the technological advances that have shaped the Audi brand's history, attendees will be able to discover the future of premium mobility from the German manufacturer's perspective and attend multidisciplinary panel discussions.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The full range of Audi's electric vehicles will be on display at the House of Progress, but there will also be a North American premiere of the Grandsphere prototype, the second in a series of visionary concept cars exploring the future of automotive comfort. A fully autonomous vehicle, if desired, it transforms itself into a rolling lounge by making the steering wheel and pedals disappear so that passengers can enjoy all the space on board.

This concept vehicle can be discovered in Montreal if you register for the free event, which takes place from October 12-16 at Cirque Éloize.

The Audi House of Progress is one of many steps the German automaker is taking as part of its commitment to becoming a fully electric brand. By 2025, it plans to have more than 20 all-electric models on its roster.