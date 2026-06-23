New Audi A3 Cockpit Goes High Tech

Audi is giving its smallest model a cabin makeover, with the introduction of the sleek Digital Stage cockpit architecture already seen on its larger luxury vehicles. The technical and visual refresh stretches across the subcompact A3 sedan line, as well as the high-performance S3 and RS 3 variants, though the upgrade demands a significant ergonomic trade-off: a near-total loss of physical buttons.

| Photo: Audi

Interior of the 2027 Audi A3

The focal point of the redesigned interior is a continuous panoramic display surface encased under a single pane of glass. It merges an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit driver instrument display with a 12.8-inch MMI infotainment touchscreen. The dashboard trim encasing them flows continuously from the cluster to the passenger side, creating an enveloping effect.

In the we’ve-seen-this-before department, the desire for a minimalist aesthetic entails a cost. Like buttons? Too bad for you. Audi has migrated the dedicated, physical climate and ventilation controls into the central touchscreen interface. There’s more: The updated steering wheel tosses aside classic tactile buttons in favour of smooth, haptic-feedback touch pads, leaving only two mechanical rollers to handle multi-function commands.

| Photo: Audi

The centre console has also been revised, angling the phone storage tray directly toward the driver's seat. The compartment now houses an upgraded 25-watt wireless charging pad.

Audi provides Canadian buyers with four distinct interior material choices to personalize the space, ranging from two premium fabrics (Impressum Black or Light Crepe) to sporty Dinamica microfiber and genuine carbon-fibre inserts.

| Photo: Audi

Technology in the 2027 Audi A3

Beyond the structural design changes, the A3 substantially expands its driver-assistance technologies. When commuting on the highway, the adaptive driving assistant handles longitudinal and lateral controls using road edges and swarm data to match local traffic pace. Simply tapping the turn signal allows the system to execute automatic lane changes.

A 360-degree camera system creates a three-dimensional view of the car's surroundings with dynamic grid lines. For tight parking situations, the Park Assist pro system can autonomously steer, brake and change gears. It even features a “trained parking” memory function that can store and automatically replay up to five distinct parking maneuvers over a distance of 50 metres.

While the 201-hp A3, 328-hp S3, and 394-hp RS 3 retain their existing mechanical powertrains, these interior and tech updates mean prices will inevitably rise from the current $47,400-to-$81,700 CAD range when the revised models arrive as 2027 editions next year. Stay tuned for details as they come in the coming months.

| Photo: Audi