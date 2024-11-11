Toyota has announced a $1.45 billion investment in its plants in Baja California and Guanajuato, Mexico, to prepare for production of the Tacoma and Tacoma Hybrid models.

Despite threats from former and future US President Donald Trump to impose high tariffs on vehicles manufactured in Mexico, Toyota commits to strengthening its operations in the region.

1m600 new jobs and greener technologies

The new investment will create 1,600 new jobs across the two production sites. Toyota plans to modernize its facilities to adopt more sustainable production technologies, reduce CO₂ emissions and optimize resource consumption. Models produced at the plants are sold in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The challenges of cross-border trade with the U.S.

This announcement comes after Trump secured a second presidential term in the U.S., raising uncertainties about trade relations between the two countries.

During his campaign, the candidate proposed tariffs of up to 200 percent on vehicles built in Mexico, with the aim of forcing companies to relocate production to the U.S.

However, economists warn against the impact of such measures, pointing out that they could lead to higher prices for consumers without major benefits for domestic production.

Toyota's plant in Baja California, Mexico | Photo: Toyota

Powertrain of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid

The Tacoma Hybrid features a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine producing 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. An electric motor producing 48 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque is integrated between the engine and transmission, while a 1.4-kWh battery is located under the rear seat.

All of that gives the pickup a combined output of 326 hp and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque.