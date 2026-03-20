In a departure from traditional rollout strategies, Audi will introduce its all-new Q9 full-size SUV first in the United States (and presumably Canada) before launching it globally in 2027. This marks the first time the German automaker has opted for the U.S. as the lead market for a new model launch.

Not coincidentally, Audi taking this step with a full-size SUV. The Q9 is the brand’s first foray into the segment, and the largest SUV it has produced to date.

Strategic shift and production details

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner emphasized the importance of the strategic step during a media session following the company’s annual conference. He noted that the upcoming full-size SUV portfolio—consisting of the Q7 and the new Q9—is critical for Audi’s competitive positioning within the American market.

Both models will be manufactured at the Volkswagen Group’s assembly plant in Bratislava, Slovakia. This facility currently produces the Porsche Cayenne in both internal combustion and electric variants. Notably, the Q7 and Q9 will forgo fully electric drivetrains in favour of gas-only and plug-in hybrid systems.

Audi Q8 | Photo: Audi

Meanwhile, though Audi has said nothing definitive regarding what it plans to do with the Q8 SUV, the presence of the Q7 and the arrival of the Q9 has led to understandable speculation that the current edition may not see a direct successor.

An expanding portfolio

The announcement regarding the Q9 was part of a broader update on Audi’s product roadmap, as reported by Motor1. Beyond the full-size SUV segment, the company confirmed several key developments:

• This year, the Q7 gets a new generation and the electric Q4 E-tron is receiving a mid-cycle refresh.

• The Concept C electric sports car is scheduled to enter production in 2027.

• Audi teased a potential return for the A2 nameplate.

• A successor to the A8 is expected later this decade; the current aging sedan is slated to end production this year.