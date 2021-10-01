Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Audi Is Recalling Nearly All its 2022 Models Over Backup Camera Issue

Audi, in collaboration with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), has just announced a recall that affects virtually all of its 2022 models sold to date.

The reason? A potential problem with the multimedia system that does not display the view captured by the rearview camera. Essentially, if you own a 2021 or 2022 model equipped with the latest version of Audi's Modular Infotainment Toolkit system, your vehicle is almost surely being recalled.

“Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2021 Audi A8 and S8 [and] 2022 Audi A5 Sportback, A4 Sedan, E-Tron GT, Q3, Q5, RS6 Avant, A3 Sedan, S5 Sportback, Q5 Sportback, Q7, Q8, RSQ8, SQ7, SQ8, and S3 Sedan vehicles. A software error may prevent the rear-view image from initially displaying when the vehicle begins to reverse. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, 'Rear Visibility.'”

- Audi recall notification

In Canada, Transport Canada reminds us that regulations require the rearview camera image to be displayed within two seconds of shifting into reverse.

Audi S5 Sportback
Photo: Audi
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi says that “vehicles not included in the recall have not received the affected software or have already been repaired.”

Note that owners of the A6 sedan are not affected, as their vehicle is not on the list.

The problem results in a black screen or a frozen image appearing on the screen rather than what the camera is capturing at the time.

This is one of the problems that affect the multimedia systems offered with new models produced under the Volkswagen and Audi banners. In 2021, the Volkswagen Group recalled several vehicles for a similar software problem.

The good news is that we're talking about a simple fix that doesn't require major work. Says Audi, “Dealers will update the infotainment unit parameters, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 17.”

In Canada, 473 vehicles are affected.

