Concept cars

Audi Working on Smaller Electric Crossover for 2021?

Gradually but surely, German automaker Audi is starting to put together its planned roster of e-tron-labeled all-electric models – remember that the company has promised no fewer than 12 electric models by 2025. This year saw the official launch of the e-tron crossover and the presentation of the e-tron GT sports car at the recent Los Angeles Auto Show. Meanwhile the e-tron Sportback, a sportier variant of the e-tron crossover, is set to make its commercial debut in 2019.

Now, according to a report by British magazine Autocar, it appears the company is also looking at producing a smaller sibling to the e-tron by 2021.

Photo: Audi

The new, as-yet-unnamed model will be the most affordable e-tron all-electric model to date from Audi. It will likely sit on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, designed to accommodate electric powertrains. Autocar reports that the new crossover will be bigger than the European-only Q2 and smaller than the Q3 SUV.

Marc Lichte, head of design at Audi, told Autocar that some of the visual style elements of the new model will be taken from the e-tron GT concept.

No technical details regarding the mechanics and performance have been released as yet. We can expect to see a concept version show up at an auto show sometime in the coming year, and Audi wants to have it on the market by 2021.

Audi e-tron GT concept
Photo: Audi
Audi e-tron GT concept

