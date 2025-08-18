LA, NY and Toronto Auto Shows Putting Their Heads Together

Organizers of the New York Auto Show are heading to Los Angeles this week to meet with automakers for the planning of the 2026 event. But they will also be sitting down with their peers from the Toronto and Los Angeles car shows.

The objective is to share analysis results that will allow organizers of each event to better understand their visitors and adapt accordingly.

During the last edition of the New York Auto Show, the firm Clarify Group, which specializes in automotive market research, conducted a survey of more than 3,000 attendees who gave their impressions of the show and shared their purchasing intentions.

The results of that extensive survey, which will be shared this week, highlight the direct impact that an auto show can have on consumers' decisions regarding their purchasing intentions.

Inside the Los Angeles Auto Show, 2024 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Insider information on visitors

The report on the New York Auto Show reveals specific information about the visitor profile, for example regarding demographics, on-site behaviors and reactions to the models presented.

The study shows that for a large portion of visitors, direct contact with vehicles and discussions with experts on site play a decisive role in their decision-making process.

The analysis also highlights the importance of media coverage. Whether it's traditional media, digital advertising or content shared on social media, it all contributes to increasing the show's visibility and amplifying its impact on the general public.

Three major shows collaborating

What is unique this year is that the organizers of the New York Auto Show are joining forces with those from Los Angeles and Toronto. A joint report will be made public, and it will highlight the influence of these three major North American automotive events on model sales and buyer behaviours.