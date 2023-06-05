Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

The Average Price of a New Light Truck Hit $50,000 in 2022 in Canada

High interest rates and affordability obstacles could slow growth in the coming months ... and bring down prices Automotive columnist: , Updated:

Ford Bronco Sport
Ford Bronco Sport
Photo: D.Boshouwers
  • The average selling price for a new light truck surpassed the $50,000 CAD mark in 2022.

Some years, it might feel like vehicle prices are rising, but the numbers say otherwise. Not lately though. For the past two years, prices for new vehicles have in fact been climbing; the statistics confirm it.

According to DesRosiers Automotives Consultants (DAC), the average price of a transaction involving a light truck (meaning pickup or SUV) passed the $50,000 mark for the first time in 2022. 

According to the organization, the rise in recent years is largely attributable to supply chain problems that have led to shortages, to inflation and to consumer preferences for certain, more-expensive vehicle segments.

“The cost of purchasing a new vehicle increased sharply in 2022 driven primarily by semiconductor related vehicle shortages,” said Andrew King, Managing Partner at DAC, in a statement. “With interest rates also climbing, affordability may create a noticeable headwind in the market, damping down the considerable pent-up demand that still exists.”

- Andrew King, Managing Partner at DAC

Last year, the pickup segment saw a sharp increase in the average transaction price, which rose to $51,700 – the first time the $50,000-mark has been breached. That average is $5,000 more than in 2021. That's an enormous, even disproportionate, increase in just one year. 
 

Toyota Corolla Hatchback
Toyota Corolla Hatchback
Photo: D.Boshouwers

As for the average price of cars, it has also jumped, to $41,800. 

If you're in the market for a car, patience is the key. We may be at a high-water for pricing, with some reductions to come.

You May Also Like

1.25 million Ram Trucks Recalled over Tailgate Issue

1.25 million Ram Trucks Recalled over Tailgate Issue

Stellantis is recalling 1.25 million Ram trucks to fix a problem with the tailgate. On late-generation 1500, 2500 and 3500 models, the tailgate may not close...

Top 10 Off-Road Vehicles in Canada in 2022

Top 10 Off-Road Vehicles in Canada in 2022

Without question, the categories of true 4x4s are growing right now. Here's a Top 10 list that surveys the best vehicles for off-roading in Canada in 2022.

Which of Canadians or Americans Are More Willing to Go Electric?

Which of Canadians or Americans Are More Willing to Go El...

Between Canadian and American consumers, which are most ready to switch to an electric model? A survey conducted by J.D. Power Canada leads it to some conclu...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The first International Volkswagen Bus Day !
Volkswagen Bus Day: Nearly 300 Microbuses Mar...
Article
2015 Lincoln MKC
Lincoln Recalls 142,000 MKC SUVs, Asks owners...
Article
2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison
2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison: Return of ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Best Vehicles for Teenagers in 2023, According to the IIHS
The Best Vehicles for Teenage...
Video
2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz: The North American Version Debuts
2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz: The...
Video
Jeep Shows Off Autonomous Off-Road Driving Technology
Jeep Shows Off Autonomous Off...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 