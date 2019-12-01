For Rivian, the time when things get real is gradually approaching. The startup EV maker first showed the world its initial two concept models, the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The first model to come to fruition is the R1T, and it is expected to debut in June. In anticipation of that moment, the company yesterday released warranty information for its future models, including on what consumers are most concerned about: the battery pack.

Rivian's coverage is eight years or 175,000 miles (roughly 280,000 km), whichever comes first. It includes all components inside the battery pack module, such as the cooling system. Beyond that, the automaker’s plan covers the degradation of the entire unit. For example, if the capacity of the battery pack drops below 70 percent, the company will repair or replace it.

Other warranty points for the R1T and R1S are interesting. For example, each vehicle comes with five years or 100,000 km of bumper-to-bumper protection. This covers all parts and labor to repair any defective equipment.



The powertrain, electric motors, transmission and axles are covered for 8 years or 280,000 km, whichever comes first. Aluminum body panels are also protected against perforation for 8 years or 280,000 km.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

In comparison, Tesla offers a wide range of warranties on the batteries that come standard with its vehicles, as well as optional packs.

The Model S and Model X, Tesla’s oldest vehicles, come with an 8-year, 150,000-mile (just over 240,000 km) battery warranty, including 70 percent range. In contrast, the Model 3 and Model Y have an 8-year warranty that covers the battery pack for 160,000 or 200,000 km (100,000 or 120,000 miles), depending on the type of battery pack the customer chooses.

All Tesla batteries are guaranteed for 70-percent efficiency. Tesla's basic coverage for defective parts and labour is 4 years or 80,000 km.

By comparison, Ford protects the battery in its Mustang Mach-E model for 8 years or 160,000 km, with at least 70-percent efficiency. Considering this data, it's not surprising that Rivian went a little further in order to seduce its customers. Perhaps this will lead to some adjustments by the competition.

This news was originally reported by Automotive News.