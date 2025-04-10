• Golfer Bernhard Langer received a unique Mercedes-Benz as a gift as he takes part in his last Masters Tournament this year.

The prestigious Masters Tournament of golf is on now and through the weekend at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The major stop on the golf tour has been held on the same course since its first edition in 1934, and it has another long tradition: those who win it are invited to participate every year thereafter, for life, for as long as they wish.

Some former champions have participated beyond their 70th birthday, a way to celebrate the event and give fans, old and young, an opportunity to see them in action. This year 67-year-old two-time champion Bernhard Langer (1985 and 1993) is taking part, for the last time.

For the occasion, Mercedes-Benz decided to offer the longtime brand ambassador a little gift. The unique S-Class, painted green, bears the Masters logos, notably on the headrests, as well as the German golfer’s signature.

The unique new Mercedes-Benz S-Class handmade for golfer - and longtime brand ambassador - Bernhard Langer | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes S-Class, headrest | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz explains that the car was handcrafted, as evidenced by its 2,800 embroidered stitches. It was made at the company's prestigious Manufaktur factory in Sindelfingen, Germany.

“Bernhard is a true golf icon, who has been an integral member of the Mercedes-Benz family for nearly 40 years. As we celebrate his extraordinary career, we honor our deep bond with a personalized S-Class crafted especially for him. We’re excited for many more great moments with him on the road ahead.” - Bettina Fetzer, VP of Mercedes-Benz Digital & Communications

In case you’re wondering, Bernhard Langer finished Thursday, Day One of the tournament, at 2 over par with a 74.

The Mercedes S-Class, seat | Photo: Mercedes-Benz