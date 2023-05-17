Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Best Full-Size SUV in 2023: We Hand Out Our Auto123 Award!

The players are still the same in this category dominated by American automakers Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Auto123 presents its 2023 awards in 22 categories.

•    For the Best Full-Size SUV in 2023, here are our finalists and winner.  

•    In the running are the Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and GMC Yukon/Yukon XL duos, as well as the Ford Expedition.

•    The three finalists are all purchases that are recommended by the Auto123 team.

Every year, you our readers are kind enough to await with interest Auto123's verdicts in declaring the winners across various vehicle categories. This year, the battles were once again ferocious, with many of the votes very close. There were arguments and maybe a couple of tears.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, 22 vehicles were declared winners in their category. If you want to know what are recommended buys in the full-size SUV segment, here’s what happened this year in this category.

Some vehicle categories have few models, and not coincidentally these tend to have fewer buyers shopping in them. That said, they exist, and that’s because they meet the needs of specific consumers. There are individual consumers with particular needs, but also companies that need to offer very specific services, such as limousines. 

All of which to say, there's not much of a crowd in the full-size SUV segment, but there are some very competent players year after year. Very American players, even though Japanese manufacturers also offer their solutions in this niche.

This year, it's the all-American models that made it into our top three. They are the Ford Expedition, as well as the duos formed by the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL.

Ford Expedition Platinum
Ford Expedition Platinum
Photo: Ford

Ford’s big Expedition still looks interesting and competent. However, the decision to abandon the V8 engine a few years ago hurt the SUV, because for some, anything other than an 8-cylinder engine under the hood is just wrong. A question of reliability and robustness. 

Chevrolet Tahoe High Country
Chevrolet Tahoe High Country
Photo: Chevrolet

General Motors has kept the V8 engines on board its products, even though it's possible to find more than one depending on the version chosen. And buyers have a choice, first with Chevrolet, which offers the Tahoe and the Suburban, as well as with GMC, which offers the Yukon and the Yukon XL, the extended variant of the model. 

GMC Yukon XL Denali
GMC Yukon XL Denali
Photo: GMC

You may have already guessed it, but it was a representative of General Motors that garnered the most points, specifically the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL duo. The reason? Their style and character, which is superior and more assertive than Chevrolet's.

