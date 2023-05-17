• Auto123 presents its 2023 awards in 22 categories.

• For the Best Midsize SUV in 2023, here are our finalists and winner!

• In the running are the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride and Toyota Highlander.

• The three finalists are all purchases that are recommended by the Auto123 team.

Every year, you our readers are kind enough to await with interest Auto123's verdicts in declaring the winners across various vehicle categories. This year, the battles were once again ferocious, with many of the votes very close. There were arguments and maybe a couple of tears.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, 22 vehicles were declared winners in their category. If you want to know what are recommended buys in the midsize SUV segment, here’s what happened this year in this category.

SUVs, we're not telling you anything, are very popular with a large majority of buyers. For some, a subcompact or compact model will do the job, but when the family grows, they turn to a midsize model. Manufacturers are well aware of this and are offering more and more complete, interesting and luxurious models in this niche.

The three products that made it to the finalists' list are a good example of this. The Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride and Toyota Highlander represent three excellent purchases.

Green 2023 Toyota Highlander Photo: Toyota

In the case of the Toyota Highlander, we don't have to tell you about its merits. This model has been one a strong player n the segment since its debut two decades ago. Buying this model guarantees peace of mind, because of its sterling reputation for reliability. A fairly frugal hybrid version is on the menu, to be noted.

White 2023 Kia Telluride X-Line Photo: V.Aubé

With the Kia Telluride, you're getting your hands on a model that has been impressive since its debut just before the pandemic. Spacious, comfortable and offering excellent value for money, it has quickly become a favourite among buyers in Canada.

Black 2023 Hyundai Palisade Photo: V.Aubé

The same could be said of the Hyundai Palisade, the cousin of the Kia Telluride. The truth is that the choice between the two often depends on the allegiance to one brand or the other, or the style that each offers, because underneath the shell, the two same-sized SUVs are essentially the same.

In 2023, our panel of experts chose the Kia Telluride ahead of its close relative.