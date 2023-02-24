Once again this year, we focus on the thorny issue of value. Bang for buck. While there are vehicle options with a level of quality that's hard to beat, their price often puts them in a more affluent vehicle category that may be out of reach to many buyers.

The point here is not to go for the lowest price, but to go for the best possible quality for the price, not to mention the level of equipment, which of course comes into play. And since the vehicle categories have not been changed too much for 2023, we are keeping the same subgroups.

Here are the 10 models to consider in 2023 for the value they offer. And in case you’re wondering, yes there could have been luxury models on this list, but as it happens (probably not by chance) there are none!

Best subcompact vehicle: Nissan Versa