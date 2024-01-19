Auto123 presents our Top 10 most affordable all-wheel drive vehicles in Canada in 2024. Anybody who knows Canadian motorists knows this: we love our AWD in this country, and not just in the snowy parts – which covers a lot of ground – but country-wide. You can credibly argue that AWD may not be quite as important or necessary if you have proper winter tires, but the bottom line is manufacturers are responding to what Canadians want, as they always do. Luckily for Canadians, there are a number of good vehicles equipped with AWD that start below the $32,000 mark; it’s a list that includes sedans, hatchbacks and crossovers, and here it is for you, ranked from most- to least-expensive: 10th place: Subaru Crosstrek Convenience -- $31,710 CAD

Subaru Crosstrek Photo: Subaru

The only thing that could have kept Subaru outside a list of top AWD vehicles is price; but two models have made it this year, including the Crosstrek. The SUV rides a little higher than the Impreza sedan it was spun off from, and it also provides a little more cargo space and room in the rear seating area. Of course like almost all Subarus, AWD comes standard and the powertrain is shared with the Impreza, meaning 152 hp and 145 lb-ft plus a CVT as your only transmission choice. See: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek First Drive: (Extra)-Urban Legend See: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek: Canadian Pricing Confirmed Specifications sheet of the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience 9th place: Toyota Corolla Cross L-AWD -- $31,695