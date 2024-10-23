Tesla certainly wowed attendees at its We, Robot event on October 10, but producers of the film Blade Runner 2049 were less impressed. They took exception to organizers of the event using images created by artificial intelligence (AI) but heavily inspired by the film, without authorization.

This has led to a lawsuit by film production company Alcon Entertainment, alleging that the images shown at the launch event for the Cybercab and Robovan infringe their copyright.

Tesla's Cybercab, in profile | Photo: Tesla

Inspired by science fiction

The launch of Tesla's Cybercab took place at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, a choice that seemed perfectly aligned with the futuristic universe that inspired many of Tesla's creations, including the Cybercab. Elon Musk has never hidden his admiration for science-fiction films, in particular Blade Runner, the source of inspiration for several models, including the Cybertruck, unveiled in 2019.

Now, however, Tesla has perhaps fallen victim of its changing reputation. According to Alcon Entertainment, the production company behind Blade Runner 2049, Warner Bros Discovery tried to obtain permission to use certain images and sequences from the film, a request denied by Alcon co-directors Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. Not wanting to be associated with Tesla or Elon Musk, they made their opposition clear.

Copyright infringement with AI-generated images

Faced with that refusal, Tesla broadcast AI-generated images at the event, including ones inspired by Blade Runner 2049, right down to a Ryan Gosling lookalike and what looked a lot like his character’s vehicle from the film. These images, modified using artificial intelligence, were allegedly created from copyrighted images, without Alcon's authorization.

The lawsuit alleges that Elon Musk, informed of Alcon's refusal, chose to proceed anyway, including these images in an 11-second presentation. Musk even referred to the film, declaring, “I love Blade Runner, but I don't know if we want that future.”

Image from the film Blade Runner 2049 | Photo: Warner Bros

A negative impact for Alcon

Alcon's main concern is the confusion this could create among its partners, particularly those involved in the Blade Runner 2099 series, currently filming in Europe. Forced association with Tesla could damage Alcon's business relationships, particularly with other automotive brands who wish to collaborate on the series. In addition, Elon Musk's controversial personality could tarnish Blade Runner's image.

Although Warner Bros Discovery was the U.S. distributor of Blade Runner 2049, its licensing rights are limited, especially for footage broadcast live at something like the Tesla event. Alcon is seeking unspecified damages, as well as a ban on Tesla continuing to broadcast these promotional materials.