Competition in the automotive industry is fierce, and everyone works hard to provide the best customer service. Efforts often go unnoticed, of course, but when achievements are highlighted, they deserve to be congratulated.

Such is the case with the Blainville Mitsubishi team, which in 2023 established itself as the dealership that sold the most models of the Japanese brand across the country. The ultimate reward came from Kenji Harada, President and General Manager of Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, who sent a letter to the Blainville Mitsubishi team thanking them for their contribution to the company's success in Canada in 2023.

And what a success!

The communication tells us that the company's Canadian division sold 35,708 models in the country last year, a spectacular jump of 61.6 percent over 22,101 vehicles sold in 2022.

This performance is so impressive that it gave Mitsubishi of Canada its best year in the country since setting up shop here 21 years ago. And it came at a time when the industry is still grappling with supply chain challenges.

At the heart of Mitsubishi Canada's success were the Outlander and Outlander PHEV, each of which sold approximately 10,000 units last year.

Mitsubishi Canada has much to celebrate as it looks ahead to 2024 and beyond to solidify its future. Needless to say, Blainville assured Mitsubishi of his full cooperation and thanked him for his efforts and leadership on the road to another successful year.

No doubt, with such a pat on the back, the Blainville Mitsubishi team must be fully motivated to achieve even better results in 2024 than in 2023.