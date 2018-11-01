Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Concept cars

BMW Shows its 8 Series Convertible… in Camouflage

Images of camouflaged upcoming models undergoing testing: usually these are spy shots, unofficial glimpses caught by eagle-eyed observers in the right place at the right time. This time, BMW has turned the tables on the auto paparazzi by publishing official images of its upcoming 8 Series convertible… in camouflage.

The images show the 8 Series undergoing hot-climate testing in Death Valley near Las Vegas, Nevada to measure the ability of its mechanical and electronic systems to withstand extremely high temperatures.

At this time of year, temperatures often rise above 120 °F, or just under 50 °C. Pity the poor soul test driving an open top car in that heat…

Photo: BMW

The car eventually made its way to Hoover Dam, where electromagnetic fields are incredibly intense and provide an ideal environment in which to test all of the vehicle’s electronics.

This represents the last phase of testing for the 8 Series convertible. BMW intends to begin production next year. A coupe version is also planned.

You May Also Like

First Drive of the 2019 BMW M850i xDrive, a Magnet for Demerit Points

First Drive of the 2019 BMW M850i xDrive, a Magnet for De...

Our first spin behind the wheel of the new BMW 8 Series left us with more positive impressions than negative ones. The Munich-based manufacturer has come up ...

The new 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible: Details and Photo Gallery

The new 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible: Details and Photo ...

BMW has unveiled its new BMW 8 Series Convertible, the first soft top for the 8 Series from the German automaker. It joins the new BMW 8 Series Coupe in the ...

2019 BMW M850i Cabriolet Review: the Apex of Luxury

2019 BMW M850i Cabriolet Review: the Apex of Luxury

The 2019 BMW M850i Cabriolet offers a very high level of luxury to go with an impressively comfortable environment, making it a refined road-trip companion ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Toyota factory
Toyota, Volkswagen Push Back Restart of North...
Article
GMC Hummer
GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeback Will Have to ...
Article
Joint Lincoln-Rivian Electric SUV Project Iced
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeback Will Have to Wait
GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeba...
Video
Hyundai Gives a Taste of its 2021 Elantra N Line Sedan
Hyundai Gives a Taste of its ...
Video
Ford presents a 1400-hp Electric Mustang: Meet the Cobra Jet
Ford presents a 1400-hp Elect...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 