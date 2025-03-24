BMW Far Ahead of Audi & Mercedes-Benz for EV Sales

Despite the headwinds represented by stuttering demand and Chinese competition, last year was a triumph for BMW in terms of electric vehicle sales. The Bavarian automaker sold 368,523 EVs in 2025, registering a 12-percent growth compared to 2024. Last year, EVs accounted for 16.7 percent of the brand's global sales total of 2,200,217 units.

Behind it, Mercedes-Benz and Audi are struggling to keep up. Mercedes sold 185,059 EQ electric models, which sounds OK expect it represents a dizzying 23 percent drop compared to 2023. Audi also lost ground with 164,480 units sold, a 7.8-percent decrease from the previous year.

Result? BMW is selling more electric vehicles than Mercedes and Audi combined.

Why is BMW doing better?

Unlike its rivals, BMW focuses not only on high-performance vehicles, but also on a meticulous customer experience. According to a 2025 study by J.D. Power, among EV owners in the U.S., those of the BMW iX and BMW i4 are the most satisfied.

The BMW i4 | Photo: BMW

One of the keys to BMW's success lies in its educational approach. Brent Gruber, director of the EV division at J.D. Power, points out that new EV buyers often lack education on the specificities of charging and range. Where other brands leave their customers in the dark, BMW takes the time to inform buyers via its Genius program, inspired by Apple's Genius Bar.

BMW takes time to inform buyers about the ins and outs of electric vehicle ownership | Photo: BMW

A winning model for BMW

By clearly explaining how kW, kWh, actual charging times and infrastructures work, BMW reduces driver frustration and fosters their satisfaction. Result: better adoption and increased customer loyalty.

So, does BMW really sell the best electric vehicles on the market, or is it simply a matter of superior customer service? Does Audi suffer from blurred positioning as a high-end Volkswagen?