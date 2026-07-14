BMW has announced a substantial expansion of a vehicle safety campaign in Canada, recalling an additional 26,247 cars and SUVs due to a manufacturing defect in the engine starter that poses a severe fire risk. The action heavily broadens a safety initiative launched earlier this year.

Affected models

The comprehensive recall spans a significant segment of BMW's recent Canadian lineup, encompassing both high-volume passenger cars and luxury crossover SUVs. The affected vehicles and model years include:

• Passenger cars: 2 Series (2023–2025), 3 Series (2023–2024), 4 Series (2023–2024), 5 Series (2023), and the Z4 roadster (2022–2026).

• SUVs: X3 (2021–2024) and X4 (2021–2025).

This latest campaign serves as an expansion of an earlier recall that initially impacted nearly 7,000 Canadian vehicles, highlighting the growing scope of the starter component issue. It follows a parallel campaign in the U.S. that sidelined over 87,000 vehicles, as well as a separate recall last October involving 15,000 units where initial dealership starter repairs were deemed ineffective.

The 2023 BMW 5 Series | Photo: BMW

The problem

According to federal regulators, the engine starters may not have been manufactured to factory specifications. Consequently, these components can overheat during operation. Transport Canada issued a warning regarding the mechanical flaw, stating, “A starter that overheats can create the risk of a fire.”

The solution

BMW will officially notify all affected Canadian owners by mail. Letters will instruct drivers to schedule an appointment with an authorized dealership, where technicians will replace the faulty engine starter assembly entirely free of charge.

In the meantime, BMW is urging drivers to take immediate on-road precautions to mitigate potential danger. The automaker strongly recommends that owners entirely avoid using the vehicle's remote start function. Furthermore, motorists are advised never to leave their vehicle running and unattended until authorized technicians can complete the necessary safety repairs.