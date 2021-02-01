Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

End of the Line for the BMW i3 in North America

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The BMW i3 has been a great story for BMW, but its eight-year reign is coming to an end, at least here in North America. According to BMW Blog, the German automaker recently sent a notice to its U.S. dealers informing them that production of the model will end in July.

A BMW representative confirmed the news to American website Carbuzz. We contacted BMW Canada regarding the situation here, and received confirmation from them that the model is not coming back in 2022. BMW Canada does point out that the i3 will available here longer than in the U.S., until production of 2021 units ends.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The i3 has had a great run. Last October, BMW celebrated the production of the 200,000th unit in its factory in Leipzig, Germany. But the model is not at the forefront of the automaker’s electric strategy going forward. Instead, the German automaker is turning its focus to the all-electric i4 sedan and iX SUV, both far more modern and feature-laden than the aging i3. It would have been difficult for the i3 to do well sitting in the lineup alongside these more-advanced models.

In Europe, the i3’s ability to remain a strong rival to the Tesla Model 3 means it lives on there.

Originally launched with a small gasoline engine that served as a range extender, the i3 has already made history as BMW's first all-electric production model. Now it passes into history – at least on the North American continent.

You May Also Like

Shanghai 2021: BMW iX Enters the Picture

Shanghai 2021: BMW iX Enters the Picture

It was show-and-tell day at the Shanghai Auto Show, and one of the many big presentations was the debut of the BMW iX. The all-electric SUV, which started li...

Top 30 Models Expected in 2021-2022: The Electric Vehicles

Top 30 Models Expected in 2021-2022: The Electric Vehicles

Auto123 makes its choices of the 30 most anticipated models that will be arriving in Canada in 2021-2022. Today, 10 notable electric-powered vehicles to come...

BMW Says Electric M Model Coming This Year

BMW Says Electric M Model Coming This Year

BMW has confirmed that the first electric car to come out of its M performance division will see the light of day this year. Speculation is that will be an M...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Kia K5 GT
2021 Kia K5 GT Review: The Battle Isn’t Won
Review
Cadillac Escalade Platinum Luxury
High Demand: Cadillac’s Enviable Problem With...
Article
2022 Subaru WRX
A First Look at the Next Subaru WRX
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Mighty Renault Twingo Takes Out a Poor Old Ferrari 488 Pista
A Mighty Renault Twingo Takes...
Video
Yokohama Geolandar CV G058 Tire Review
Yokohama Geolandar CV G058 Ti...
Video
Tesla Model X: The Sound of Silence at 250 km/h
Tesla Model X: The Sound of S...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 