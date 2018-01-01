Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 30 Models Expected in 2021-2022: The Electric Vehicles

Once again this year, Auto123 takes out its crystal ball and presents the 30 most notable models that will be arriving in 2021-2022. Today, the electric vehicles!

More than a year into this pandemic, we take another look at what’s new and exciting for automotive consumers over the next few months. Last week we previewed the new car models that will draw the most attention. This week, our second stop: electric vehicles. This is, as we have repeated ad nauseum over the last 2-3years, a category on the verge of exploding. The next five years will be very active, we can be sure. And, there will be much more out there on the market than the models featured in this list. Here we go.

Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo
Photo: Porsche
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Porsche stepped with a splash into the EV segment in 2020 with the Taycan. Before the end of this year, another Taycan will join the festivities: the Taycan Cross Turismo, a wagon variant designed to go be family-friendly while prepared to head off the beaten path. Now, it's not as well-equipped as the Cayenne, but with adjustable ground clearance, this purely electric wagon is sure to please outdoor enthusiasts.

Audi, meanwhile, has unveiled its e-tron GT lineup, the sedan-coupe that borrows its mechanicals innards from the Porsche Taycan. Available in regular and RS trim, the newcomer sends a clear message that the four-ring manufacturer is also ono board the electric mobility train.

The regular Audi e-tron GT delivers 469 hp (or 522 hp with overdrive) or 590 hp (or 637 hp with overdrive), with a 0-100 km/h time of 3.3 seconds in the RS version. That's, uh, fast.

Audi e-tron
Photo: Audi
Audi e-tron
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, profile
Photo: Porsche
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, profile
Audi e-tron GT, profile
Photo: Audi
Audi e-tron GT, profile
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, rear
Photo: Porsche
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, rear
Audi e-tron GT, interior
Photo: Audi
Audi e-tron GT, interior

