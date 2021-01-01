As part of show-and-tell day at the 2021 Shanghai auto show, BMW was on hand to roll out in person the upcoming iX all-electric SUV for the world to see.

The BMW iX is noteworthy for a number of reasons, starting of course with its all-electric powertrain. But the model is also the first BMw to get the automaker’s brand-new Operating System 8 and the latest edition of the iDrive system.

The future flagship model for BMW’s electric division is constructed on the latest, 5th generation BMW eDrive platform, also tabbed for use with the iX3 and i4 models we’ve seen previewed in recent months. The system is designed around two electric motors that together develop around 500 hp, and a battery pack with a capacity greater than 100 kWh.

Photo: BMW The BMW iX, three-quarters front

For the European market, the model is getting an official range of 600 km (on the WLTP cycle); in North America, we’re told to expect only 300 km. The powertrain gives the model a 0-60 mph (97 km/h) acceleration time of under 5 seconds.

The different iX iterations also get a 200-kW charging capacity on fast chargers; translated, that means owners can take the charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in 40 minutes or so, or if need be benefit from a quick 10-minute fast charge to deliver back 120 km of charge (to the xDrive50 version).

There’s no official word yet on pricing – that should be announced later this year as the market launch of the model approaches. Educated guesses are, however, putting the starting price ofr the model in the neighborhood of $85,000 USD, or just over $100,000 CAD.

Photo: BMW The BMW iX, profile

Photo: BMW The BMW iX, front