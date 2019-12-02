Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
BMW Spills More Beans About its Electric BMW iX3

BMW has provided some more tidbits concerning the upcoming iX3 model. This will be the company’s first model to be offered with the choice of either a combustion engine, a plug-in hybrid system or a fully electric powertrain.

In the case of the latter configuration, it will come with a 74 kWh battery that will provide the SUV with a fairly long range. BMW is saying we should expect 439 km by European cycle testing, which should translate into roughly 400 km in North America.

The SUV will inherit BMW’s fifth-generation eDrive technology, the components of which are 30% lighter overall than before. The NMC-811 prismatic battery used with the model will have an energy density 20% higher than the technology it’s replacing (and which is still in use in some of the brand’s products).

Photo: BMW

The rear wheels of the iX3 will be powered by a single electric motor, with total output rising to 286 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. BMW says it engineers focused on initial power to deliver strong acceleration and maintain power at higher RPM.

The technology used in the iX3 will also find its way into the future i4 and iNext models, expected in 2021.

Photo: BMW

