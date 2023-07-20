Are folks ready to see electric BMW M3s and M4s on the road? It seems that the German automaker is still asking itself that question. According to the head of the brand’s M division, nothing has yet been decided about the next generation of models.

When it comes to BMW sports cars, the M division is the place to go. The current M3 and M4 are fairly recent, so they'll be around for a few more years. But what about the next generations, scheduled roughly for somewhere around 2028?

Obviously, with the race to electrification on, and BMW already offering electric models, it's easy to imagine these two models going in that direction as well. However, it appears all options remain on the table.

“The logic is quite easy. The next [M3] or [M4] has to be better than the current one. And if that can be done in an electric way, then it will probably go electric. If not, we will stay with combustion engine. It's quite easy… Of course, we're trying to make [the next M3] happen as pure electric.” - Frank van Meel, head of BMW's M division, to Australian outlet Drive

BMW M3 Competion xDrive Photo: V.Aubé

Clearly, electrification poses no insurmountable problems when it comes to power. The current model features a 3.0L turbocharged 6-cylinder delivering 473 hp. It will be easy to go beyond 500 or even 600 with electric motors.

Top speed is another matter, as are handling and weight distribution. This is, in fact, essential to the driving experience delivered by an M car. This is where designing a higher-performance electric M3 (or M4) becomes tricky, as the batteries add considerable weight. BMW M has been testing electric prototypes for years, but it has yet to unveil an all-electric M model.

Could we see both options on the table? Van Meel is sceptical: “I don't think so. That would be going a bit too far. In fact, we'd like to offer just one, but you never know.”

The 2028 horizon is still a long way off. Several advances in electrification could tip the scales in favour of electrification and away from ICEs. Stay tuned.