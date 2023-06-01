Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Technology

BMW Is Looking at Ways to Use Artificial Intelligence in Vehicle Design

BMW is adamant, however: it won't let AI guide the model design process Automotive columnist: , Updated:

BMW confirmed this week that it is studying the potential of Artificial Intelligence as a support in the vehicle design process.

Talk of artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere these days, not least because of the emergence of bots capable of writing texts, holding conversations, delivering advice and so on. 

In fact, the possibilities of AI seem limitless, which worries many. However, like any new technology, it can be interesting if used wisely. 

BMW is looking at ways to put AI to good use. The German automaker says it has begun experimenting with automotive design using artificial intelligence. Adrian van Hooydonk, BMW's head of design, recently said in an interview that AI had already been used in various design tasks.

“We are experimenting with it in design, for instance in wheel design,” van Hooydonk told TopGear. “You can set a few parameters – like, you want a five-spoke wheel, it should only weigh this much, it should be a 20-inch rim – and then the computer begins to generate ideas for you.”

The natural fear that arises from this kind of innovation is that AI could actually replace humans in the entire process. In this case, however, the idea is that AI can be used to take human-developed concepts a step further. BMW says it has no intention of letting AI take over the entire design process.

Added van Hooydink, “as a person, as a human being, you need to be the art director. You need to pick. You still have to guide the process – it's not like the computer can completely invent things, but it can combine various parameters into a proposal much quicker than a human being.”

2023 BMW XM
2023 BMW XM
Photo: BMW

The day when AI will be able to design a car from A to Z is a long way off. In fact, it's hard to imagine, because AI uses what's already been created to imagine new things; it doesn't have the inventiveness of the human brain to come up with things that don't exist. 

At least for the time being. And let us reassure you, it wasn't a computer that came up with what you’ve just read about BMW and its use of AI.

You May Also Like

Two new Z4 models coming this spring

Two new Z4 models coming this spring

After ending Z4 roadster production this past summer, BMW has announced the availability of two all-new Z4 models this springtime. Available for power will b...

BMW Will Showcase New Electric Platform at CES

BMW Will Showcase New Electric Platform at CES

BMW will be at the Consumer Eletronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas with the Neue Klasse concept to give a sneak preview of the next-generation electric vehicle p...

Volkswagen Will Bring Back Some Buttons in Lieu of Touch Commands

Volkswagen Will Bring Back Some Buttons in Lieu of Touch ...

After much criticism of its new touch-sensitive steering-wheel controls, Volkswagen is back-tracking: it will bring back some physical buttons. It will be in...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Two electrified Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe models driving themselves!
Jeep Shows Off Autonomous Off-Road Driving Te...
Article
The Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in North Carolina
Toyota Adds $1.2 Billion to Investment in Nor...
Article
Toyota Corolla Cross
Toyota Recalls 96,000 Corolla Cross SUVs Over...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2024 Chevrolet Trax First Drive: The Little Trax That Could!
2024 Chevrolet Trax First Dri...
Video
2024 Volvo EX30: Volvo Will Present its New EV on June 7
2024 Volvo EX30: Volvo Will P...
Video
2024 Ford Ranger Debuts with Raptor Version
2024 Ford Ranger Debuts with ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 