AI: 'My Successor is a Machine’, Says Mercedes Design Boss

Automotive design as we know it could be turned on its head within 10 years. Gorden Wagener, Head of Design at Mercedes-Benz, believes that artificial intelligence (AI) will play a predominant role in vehicle design, to the point of making most designers obsolete.

AI, a tool already integrated at Mercedes

Speaking with ABC News this week, Gorden Wagener confirmed that Mercedes-Benz is already using artificial intelligence in its design process. He acknowledged, however, that the technology is still in its infancy. In his view, virtually all of what AI currently designs is unusable, but a small percentage is promising – and that percentage is growing all the time.

Wagener predicts that in less than 10 years, AI could take over the design of almost all new models.

“My successor will be a machine,” he said with a smile. “And (it) will be a lot cheaper than my salary.”

The Hyperscreen in the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Less focus on screens, and more on craftsmanship

Mercedes-Benz has been known in recent years for its imposing digital screens, most notably the intimidating 56-inch Hyperscreen. Yet for Wagener, that’s not what luxury is really about. “Screens are not luxury. True luxury is craftsmanship and sophistication.”

Mercedes-Benz’ focus has thus evolved and will reorient its future interiors towards high-end materials and finishing, rather than an overkill of digital screens.

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Design strategy also evolving for future EV models

Much has been written about the design of the Mercedes-Benz EQS, with its rounded, aerodynamic styling, dubbed, not necessarily charitably, as a Jellybean look. Wagener defends the approach, calling it “progressive” and perhaps ahead of its time.

That may be so, but the model’s tepid sales have compelled Mercedes-Benz to change course. As we recently reported, future electric vehicles will adopt a design closer to combustion-powered models.

The future of the automobile: an intelligent home on wheels

Wagener says that consumers today perceive electric vehicles as mere electronic gadgets, while gasoline-powered cars are likened to timeless objects, like a luxury watch.

To set itself apart, Mercedes wants to give its future electric vehicles an ambience reminiscent of a “smart home”, rather than just a smartphone on wheels. That will come hand-in-hand with advances in autonomous-drive technologies, although Wagener acknowledges that fully self-driving cars remain some ways off.

Will AI revolutionize automotive design?

If artificial intelligence continues to advance, it could profoundly reshape car design. Mercedes-Benz already seems to be getting a head start by integrating AI into its creative process, while refocusing luxury on craftsmanship and sophistication. It remains to be seen whether this vision will appeal to buyers in the years to come.