BMW Recalls 70,000 EVs Over Power-Loss Issue

BMW is recalling some 70,000 electric vehicles due to a problem with the electric motor's software, which can result in a loss of power as the vehicle enters a fail-safe mode. In Canada, 7,206 vehicles are affected.

The problem

According to the American NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada, the electric motor software "may erroneously cause the high voltage system to shut down." This can lead to a loss of vehicle power. A red warning message may appear on the dashboard approximately 15 to 20 seconds before power is cut.

Here are the models affected:

- 2022-2025 i4 – 35,414 units

- 2022-2024 iX – 25,280 units

- 2023-2024 i7 – 5,484 units

- 2024 i5 – 4,674 units

BMW iX | Photo: BMW

The NHTSA estimates that 0.1 percent of the identified vehicles actually have the software issue.

The agency adds that power steering and braking are not affected by the high-voltage system shutdown, but it specifies that if this occurs while driving, it can increase the risk of an accident.

The NHTSA indicates that information related to vehicle assembly and supplier production records were consulted to determine the assembly dates of potentially affected vehicles.

The solution

Fortunately, the repair is rather simple. Transport Canada states that “BMW will notify owners by mail and send a wireless over-the-air software update to eligible vehicles to update the electric drive motor software. Alternatively, you may schedule an appointment to have the update performed at a BMW dealership.”