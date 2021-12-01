Photo: BMW 2023 BMW i7, three-quarters rear

Design has always been a traditional affair at BMW, but in recent years, we've seen the brand's stylists get altogether more daring. Some people like it and some hate it, which is a natural by-product of change, but there you have it.

What’s indisputable is that BMW has embraced design change, as reflected in the new-generation 7 Series, presented this week in all-electric form in the guise of the i7. The EV is equipped with two engines that together generate 536 hp and offer a range of around 500 km.

Consultez les véhicules à vendre disponibles près de chez vous

Photo: BMW 2023 BMW i7, front

The single powertrain (the model is called the xDrive60) is similar to the one found in the iX SUV, except that it's slightly more powerful and the 101.7 kWh battery pack is a bit smaller here.

The i7's battery can be recharged with a maximum capacity of 195 kW with a very fast DC charging station. BMW claims that a 10-minute recharge time recovers some 130 km of range. It also says buyers of the i7 will get three years of free charging on the Electrify America network; we can expect the same here with the Canadian version of the network.

The i7 will offer an excellent level of performance, but it remains a luxury sedan. Which means that on board, we find premium materials and a very rich and futuristic presentation. BMW makes a big splash, for instance, with a digital display dashboard that combines two 12.3-inch screens in a floating glass panel that serves as both a multimedia centre (of the latest generation) and an instrument cluster.

Photo: BMW 2023 BMW i7, interior

Ambient lighting, massage seats and a high-quality audio system are other signature features of the i7. And it's in the back that it promises to be the most spectacular. With the Executive Lounge package, occupants benefit from power adjustable rear seats with reclining backrests., not to mention footrests. But the big news is the optional Theater Screen entertainment system. With a digital screen built into either rear door panel, passengers can deploy a giant 31.3-inch touchscreen from the i7's headliner and use it to browse the Web or stream content from their favorite platform using the car's cellular data connection.

Driving aids and autonomous features are also on the menu, as expected.

The i7 is also capable of parking itself, perfect for getting in and out of your driveway or backing out of a tight space in a crowded parking lot.

The i7 will be released in the fall of 2022 and is expected to be priced at around $150,000.

More details to follow.