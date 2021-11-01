The 7 Series, the flagship of the BMW brand, is getting ready to appear in its newest incarnation. The current generation of the model is getting older, but with this car, which is always a bit ahead of its time, that has not really been a drawback for it.

Nevertheless, it's time for a makeover for the big sedan. In anticipation of its grand unveiling this coming April, the company has released a series of images that confirm a few things we already knew, starting with the fact its exterior design will be a lot more exciting than before.

No car with such an imposing grille can be called dull, for starters. Not everyone loves it or even likes it, but BMW shows no sign of giving up that new signature. We'll see how the public reacts.

Aesthetically, in addition to that grille, the next 7 Series borrows a few elements from the iX and XM concepts unveiled last year. Meaning that as the nose gets bigger, the headlights get thinner. BMW talks about a modern and distinctive evolution of the visual elements featured on the old 7 Series.

Photo: BMW BMW's new 7 Series sedan, img. 2

It will be interesting to see the design of the coming electric version that will be sold simultaneously. The i7 could have some unique styling elements to set the pace.

On board, everything is of course modern as heck, starting with state-of-the-art multimedia system. BMW's iDrive approach has made incredible progress since its inception, and we expect something pretty similar to what we’ve seen with the i4 and iX electric models. In the back row, it's all about luxury, with the star attraction an optional 31-inch screen that will allow occupants to view content at 8K resolution.

As for the powertrains, we'll have to wait and see. The electric variant will likely benefit from the most powerful electric combo in the range, while delivering a range of around 500 km. As for gasoline engines, it's hard to see BMW coming up with new ones, considering that they're working mainly on electrification. We expect some familiar engines to move from one model to another across the lineup, perhaps with some improvements (touching on efficiency and power).

And we can forget the V12 engine. BMW has already confirmed that it's done with that.

Photo: BMW BMW's new 7 Series sedan, img. 3

Photo: BMW BMW's new 7 Series sedan, img. 4