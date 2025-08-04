When a luxury carmaker introduces a limited edition, it's practically guaranteed to sell out. And asking price, shmasking price – buyers care not about that.

Such is the reality in the world of automotive collectors, or simply enthusiasts with deep pockets.

The sleek BMW Speedtop wagon, based on the 8 Series was unveiled last May at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Italy. This week, BMW, via CEO Oliver Zipse, announced that all 70 units it plans to build are already reserved.

Zipse told those taking part in an earnings call for the first half of 2025 that the Speedtop "immediately sold out" after its presentation at Lake Como. We don’t actually know the price those 70 folks are paying for their Speedtop, but the BMW Blog outlet, citing anonymous sources, estimates it at around $500,000 USD.

Built from the coupe version of the 8 Series sedan, the model features its own body panels, an elongated roof that gives it a wagon configuration, down to a hatch on the rear section.

Under the hood, BMW is depositing its most powerful V8 engine currently available, a 4.4L twin-turbo V8. Based on the power figures of vehicles across the range, this means owners should have 617 hp at their disposal. Power will be transmitted to all four wheels via an automatic 4-speed transmission.

You might recall that last year, BMW presented the Skytop coupe, of which 50 units are to be built. BMW reportedly has other similar ideas in mind for special editions.

