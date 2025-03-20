High Demand for M5 Touring Surprised Even BMW

The new generation of the BMW M5 debuted in the summer of 2024, and we are starting to see models on our roads. One notable feature about the new edition of the model is that North America is getting the Touring wagon variant for the first time.

Customers seem pretty happy about the development. BMW is reporting that demand for the Touring is stronger than initially anticipated. Projections had two-thirds of buyers going for the sedan, the rest for the wagon.

Instead, the automaker is seeing orders split evenly between the two. Even better for BMW, the jump in demand for the wagon is not coming at the expense of the sedan. Demand for the latter is also higher than anticipated.

The manufacturer has adjusted accordingly:

“We now see that there’s more demand for the sedan. So we’ve increased production there. But there’s even more demand for the Touring. So the increase on the Touring is much higher.” - Sylvia Neubauer, VP of Customer, Brand and Sales at BMW

The BMW M5 Touring, in profile | Photo: BMW

The level of interest is understandable, because in terms of performance, the 2025 M5 offers a lot. Thanks to its plug-in hybrid powertrain, which includes a 4.4L twin-turbo V8 offering 717 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque, it pushes the limits with a 3.5-second 0-100 km/h time. As a bonus, the model offers an electric range of 43 km.

The strong sales results for the Touring version will give added hope to North American BMW M enthusiasts pining for the wagon version of the M3, currently not offered here. Last summer, at the launch of the M5, BMW product range VP Andreas Meyer mentioned that if demand was strong for the M5 Touring, the next generation of the M3 Touring might well cross the Atlantic.

We shall see. Sales of the M5 Touring would have to remain strong, which isn’t assured given that it’s priced in the six figures. For now though, this is encouraging news for fans of wagons.