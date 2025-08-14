BMW is working on the development of an SUV that will compete with the legendary Mercedes-Benz G-Class. That’s as reported by Automotive News.

It’s an intriguing prospect and it also begs the question as to why BME waited so long to have a go at it.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

According to Automotive News, which cites anonymous sources, production of the model will launch in the second half of 2029, with production set for the BMW plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The new SUV is said to carry the codename G74, and the plan is to build it on a modified version of the BMW X5's structure.

This is rather specific information, but since the announced timeline is four years away, caution is probably in order regarding any details.

BMW attempted a unique venture with the XM, its high-performance utility vehicle completely designed by the M division, but that has not panned out as of yet. Production of that model could even be discontinued in 2028 - which would leave room at the Spartanburg plant for the assembly of the new model, which would clearly target a completely different clientele.

The next generation of the BMW X5 is in preparation and will offer different types of powertrains, which suggests that the vehicle known as G74 would at least be offered in a gas-only configuration. However, some form of electrification would be a strong possibility.

We’ll have to see where American regulations stand at that time, which is anyone’s guess given what’s coming out of the White House and over at the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) in recent weeks. Right now, the winds are blowing in favour of rolling back emissions regulations for carmakers.