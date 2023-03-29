Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
BMW Trademarks 48 New Names Destined for Future Models

Generally speaking, it's a festival of 'i's, 'X's and numbers

2023 BMW XM
Photo: BMW

•    BMW has applied to trademark 48 new model names.

•    Most of the names being registered are to identify new electric models and variants – but not all.

The quickening shift to electric model lineups has led several automakers to adopt new naming strategies for their vehicles. In Germany, Audi has extended the e-tron name to apply to several models, while Mercedes-Benz is affixing the EQ letters to its electric offerings. 

BMW is using the ‘i’ designation to identify its electric models. We saw it with the i3 and i8, and now with the iX, i4, i7, etc. 

The company is planning further afield now; as reported by CarBuzz, it has applied to the German patent office to reserve 48 new model names. 

Note that we’re not necessarily talking about 48 different models; many of the names will apply to different variants within a product offering. Thus, in addition to the names i1, iX1, iX2, i3, iX3, etc., we will find longer monikers. For example, for the 1 series, the designations i118, i120, i130 and i140 indicate that there will be different levels of finish and power within the family of this model. 

2023 BMW i7
Photo: BMW

Some of the newly trademarked model names don’t contain the letter ‘I’, which could mean that the company is preparing other vehicles or variants with combustion engines. An M350, for example, hints at new 3 Series variant. Recall that just recently BMW obtained an exemption from the EU to be able to produce ICE vehicles running on synthetic fuel beyond 2035.

Of course, not all potential models will end up in the same market. We'll have to see over time which ones might be offered here and elsewhere. 

This only gives an idea of what's to come at BMW. What is clear is that we will have to get used to new nomenclatures. 

Here is a list of the names that have been reserved. 

Cars: 

i118, i120, i130 and i140; i320, i330, i340 and M350; i420, i430 and i450; i530 and i550; and i740, i750 and i760.

SUVs: 

X130, iX120 and iX130; iX220, iX230 and iX240; X320, X330, iX330, iX340 and iX350; X420, iX430, iX440 and iX450; X540, X550, X560, iX540, iX550 and iX560; X640, X650, iX640, iX650 and iX660; and X740, X750, X760, iX740, iX750 and iX760.

BMW Will Showcase New Electric Platform at CES

