Though you’d forgiven for not knowing it, BMW still sells the Z4. It’s been a difficult recent history for the little sports car; 20 years ago it was easy to find Z3s on the road, and even when the sporty car grew in size to become the Z4, BMW continued to sell a fair number of them.

But that has changed in the past few years. Whereas between 2005 and 2007 the company sold more than 10,000 of them annually in the United States, since 2019, only about 2,500 units each year have found buyers. In Canada, we're doing better proportionally, but still, fewer than 1,000 Z4s sold last year (954 to be exact).

Of course, the Z4 is not the only model struggling in its segment, which has lost a lot of momentum. Mercedes-Benz has even abandoned its SLK-Class. That alone bodes pretty ill for the Z4, which was developed in partnership with Toyota, which has its Supra in the category.

It’s little surprise then that speculation has begun as to the model’s very survival. The new report claiming that BMW plans to axe the model by 2025 comes to us from Spanish website Motor.es, which writes that sales volume is simply not up to expectations at BMW HQ.

According to the site, the model will get a small aesthetic update in 2023, and then bow out for good two years later. Motor1 contacted BMW for an official statement and received the stock corporate response: “We cannot speculate on future product offerings.”

The model is offered in Canada in two configurations: sDrive30i or M40i. Under the hood, those variants feature 4- and 6-cylinder engines with capacities of 255 and 382 hp, respectively.

Supra?

The BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra were conceived collaboratively, as mentioned, and are based on the same platform, use the same powertrains and have similar interiors. Magna Steyr assembles both vehicles in Austria for the two automakers. It's not certain that the end of the BMW's production will affect the Toyota Supra, but you do have to wonder.

Clearly, Toyota will have a decision to make if the Z4 really does get axed. For now, though, we're still in the realm of pure speculation.