Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

BMW’s Z4 Could Be History After 2025, According to New Report

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Though you’d forgiven for not knowing it, BMW still sells the Z4. It’s been a difficult recent history for the little sports car; 20 years ago it was easy to find Z3s on the road, and even when the sporty car grew in size to become the Z4, BMW continued to sell a fair number of them.

But that has changed in the past few years. Whereas between 2005 and 2007 the company sold more than 10,000 of them annually in the United States, since 2019, only about 2,500 units each year have found buyers. In Canada, we're doing better proportionally, but still, fewer than 1,000 Z4s sold last year (954 to be exact).

Of course, the Z4 is not the only model struggling in its segment, which has lost a lot of momentum. Mercedes-Benz has even abandoned its SLK-Class. That alone bodes pretty ill for the Z4, which was developed in partnership with Toyota, which has its Supra in the category.

It’s little surprise then that speculation has begun as to the model’s very survival. The new report claiming that BMW plans to axe the model by 2025 comes to us from Spanish website Motor.es, which writes that sales volume is simply not up to expectations at BMW HQ.

According to the site, the model will get a small aesthetic update in 2023, and then bow out for good two years later. Motor1 contacted BMW for an official statement and received the stock corporate response: “We cannot speculate on future product offerings.”

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

BMW Z4, front
Photo: V.Aubé
BMW Z4, front

The model is offered in Canada in two configurations: sDrive30i or M40i. Under the hood, those variants feature 4- and 6-cylinder engines with capacities of 255 and 382 hp, respectively.

Supra?
The BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra were conceived collaboratively, as mentioned, and are based on the same platform, use the same powertrains and have similar interiors. Magna Steyr assembles both vehicles in Austria for the two automakers. It's not certain that the end of the BMW's production will affect the Toyota Supra, but you do have to wonder.  

Clearly, Toyota will have a decision to make if the Z4 really does get axed. For now, though, we're still in the realm of pure speculation.

You May Also Like

The New Z4 Could be the Last That BMW Makes

The New Z4 Could be the Last That BMW Makes

BMW has just barely debuted its new edition of the Z4 that rumours are already floating to the effect that the model could be on its way out. That would not ...

Tesla Is Outselling Mercedes-Benz in the U.S. in 2021, Closing in on Lexus and BMW

Tesla Is Outselling Mercedes-Benz in the U.S. in 2021, Cl...

As of the end of September, electric automaker Tesla is outselling Mercedes-Benz in the U.S., placing it third among luxury manufacturers behind Lexus and BM...

BMW Says Electric M Model Coming This Year

BMW Says Electric M Model Coming This Year

BMW has confirmed that the first electric car to come out of its M performance division will see the light of day this year. Speculation is that will be an M...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Kiro Niro EV, charging
Kia Niro EV Long-Term Review, Part 12: All Ab...
Review
2022 Subaru WRX
Subaru Canada announces pricing for the 2022 WRX
Article
Nissan future electric sedan
Two Electric Sedans Coming from Nissan, Infin...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Two Electric Sedans Coming from Nissan, Infiniti for 2025
Two Electric Sedans Coming fr...
Video
A Ford Bronco Made of Snow Is on Display Outside the Buffalo Auto Show
A Ford Bronco Made of Snow Is...
Video
Kia's Super Bowl Ad Sees Robo-Dog Get Some Love from the EV6
Kia's Super Bowl Ad Sees Robo...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 