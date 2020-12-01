We've been talking about Bollinger for a little over two years now. The upstart EV make made headlines at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show when it introduced its SUV and pickup truck. The B1 and B2 all-electric models were and are anything but ordinary – hence the headlines.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t prevented them from being been shelved, at least for the time being. The duo was originally slated to launch in 2019, but the company was unable to find a partner in time for production. Now, Bollinger is announcing that it’s delaying the launch of the SUV and pickup to focus on supplying the commercial market with electric vehicles.

As such, Bollinger will turn its attention to the Deliver-E concept, a van it unveiled in 2020. The company plans to offer it in different wheelbase configurations and it will be available with different battery capacities, ranging from 70 kWh to 210 kWh. The Deliver-E was originally slated to go into production in 2022, but given that the planned partner for its manufacture has yet to be announced, it will likely be a while before we start to see being built.

The Bollinger B1 and B2 were supposed to debut on the market with a 120-kWh battery capable of delivering a range of 320 km. The off-roading electric-powered monsters were also slated to cost $125,000 USD each and offer a 5,000-lb load capacity, as well as 15 inches of ground clearance.

With this change in plans, Bollinger says it will refund deposits made by consumers for the B1 and B2 models. The move suggests that we shouldn’t expect either the B1 or B2 hit the market any time soon.

We've reached out to our friends at Bollinger for further details regarding development of the company’s models. We'll update this news when they do.