Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Bollinger Shows Production Versions of its B1 and B2

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

This time last year, on this date in fact, we reported on the presentation of two all-electric vehicle prototypes shown at the Los Angeles Auto Show by the fledgling Bollinger firm: the B1 SUV and the B2 pickup truck.

At that time, we had some information on the pricing and powertrains that would come with the two high-performance models; we also learned over the past year that the company was in favour of offering a chassis-cab version as well. The models now resurface as versions closer to production, along with some more information about the products.

At first glance, apart from the colour (they were black at the LA Show), it's hard to see what’s changed from the concept versions. Both models are still characterized by a very square design inspired by the original Land Rover Defender.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Bollinger B1, from above
Photo: Bollinger
Bollinger B1, from above

However, there are many minor differences that become apparent when analyzing the images a little more closely, for instance a higher belt line, which increases the volume of the box on the pickup truck. Also, thanks to improvements in the firm's thermal management technology, the vents around the headlights are no longer necessary. In addition, the panel that opens at the front has been widened as its ends join the headlight spaces. The latter have also been replaced by more traditional units.

These are subtle changes, to be sure, but they do prove that the company hasn’t remained idle since the LA show of last November.

Another slight visual change involves a forward shift of the B pillars, which allows for larger rear doors for easier access. The modification slightly reduces the size of the front doors and forced the company to eliminate the sliding windows found in these areas. The presentation is now more traditional and homogenous, though the design remains quite original.

Bollinger B2, profile
Bollinger B2, profile

No other changes have been announced for the moment and inside, it seems to be the status quo for the moment. It should be noted that an identical powertrain consisting of two electric motors will serve the models, delivering 614 hp and 688 lb-ft of torque. Bollinger promises a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of under 5 seconds, which is impressive for a vehicle with the aerodynamics of a freezer. Towing capacity is reported at 7,500 pounds.

Both models are powered by a 120-kWh lithium-ion battery that should provide a range of approximately 325-350 km, unless improvements are made by the time the products are officially launched.

Production is scheduled to begin in 2021; expect prices, when confirmed, to remain in the six-figure range.

See also: Bollinger Announces Development of Electric Delivery Van

Bollinger B1, three-quarters rear
Photo: Bollinger
Bollinger B1, three-quarters rear
Bollinger B2, three-quarters rear
Photo: Bollinger
Bollinger B2, three-quarters rear
Bollinger B2, from above
Photo: Bollinger
Bollinger B2, from above
Bollinger B1, three-quarters front
Photo: Bollinger
Bollinger B1, three-quarters front

You May Also Like

Los Angeles 2019: The Bollinger B1 and B2, only in LA

Los Angeles 2019: The Bollinger B1 and B2, only in LA

Two all-electric monsters from Bollinger that look like they came straight from a Mecano set are turning heads at the Los Angeles Auto show this week. The Bo...

Meet the B2CC: Bollinger Presents its Chassis Cab model

Meet the B2CC: Bollinger Presents its Chassis Cab model

Michigan-based indy truck maker Bollinger has just introduced the B2CC, a chassis-cab model designed for commercial businesses. The B2CC takes advantage of t...

Ford’s Electric F-150 Will Debut in 2021

Ford’s Electric F-150 Will Debut in 2021

Ford’s first all-electric vehicle will be an SUV inspired by the Mustang. We now have confirmation of what the second will be. After that first model, called...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Representative in the Nissan Studio
Nissan Studio Canada, for Car Shopping in the...
Article
Chevrolet Camaro SS
California, Washington State Ban Camaro SS an...
Article
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Hyundai Canada Offers From-Home Test Drives
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

It's the Toyota RAV4 Prime’s Turn to Fail Swedish Mag’s Moose Test
It's the Toyota RAV4 Prime’s ...
Video
2021 Mazda CX-5 100th Anniversary Edition Review: Celebrating in Style
2021 Mazda CX-5 100th Anniver...
Video
Hyundai Unveils E-GMP Modular Platform for Electric Vehicless
Hyundai Unveils E-GMP Modular...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 