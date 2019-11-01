At the last Los Angeles Auto Show held last November, Michigan-based Bollinger presented two vehicles that seemed pulled straight out of the Terminator films: the B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck.

They featured a retro look, post-apocalyptic capabilities, electric powertrains – everything, basically, you would need to head fearlessly into the next decade of mobility.

The company doesn't intend to stop at those two models either. Last month, it introduced an electric chassis (E-Chassis) designed for Class 3 trucks, opening the door to the commercial vehicle sector. This week, Bollinger is back with the B2 Chassis Cab (B2CC), also designed for usin commercial applications.

Although we don't often discuss commercial vehicles here, we’re making an exception here, because an electric platform designed for the purpose of delivering and transporting goods could change the face of transport in the medium and long term. That affects everyone.

The B2CC is, of course, based on the B2 electric truck, using the aforementioned E-Chassis. It’s available with a two- or four-door cab configuration and offers different wheelbase lengths to suit a wide range of applications. In the images provided the company cleverly alludes to some of the possible uses the B2CC could be put to; the handy silhouettes indicate it can be a box truck, contractor truck, dump truck or tow truck.

Bollinger further indicates it could be used in municipal fleets, by emergency responders, for a variety of non-tactical military applications or by many smaller plumbing, electrical or landscaping companies.

Photo: Bollinger Bollinger B2CC, with silhouette

Whatever its eventual vocation, the B2CC is equipped with a 120-kWh battery and two electric motors sending power to all wheels; maximum payload is 5,000 lb. It also features a rugged hydro-pneumatic suspension that can automatically level itself and offer different driving heights. Its range and electric driving capabilities will of course depend on the truck's construction. According to Bollinger, the B2CC will be available to commercial OEMs at the end of next year.

It should be noted that on its site, Bollinger says it will first prioritize production for the U.S. market, but that it subsequently plans to respond to demand from other markets.

Photo: Bollinger Bollinger B2CC, three-quarters rear, doors closed

Photo: Bollinger Bollinger B2CC, double cab

Photo: Bollinger Bollinger B2CC, with box silhouette

Photo: Bollinger Bollinger B2CC, with ladder silhouette