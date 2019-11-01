Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Meet the B2CC: Bollinger Presents its Chassis Cab model

At the last Los Angeles Auto Show held last November, Michigan-based Bollinger presented two vehicles that seemed pulled straight out of the Terminator films: the B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck.

They featured a retro look, post-apocalyptic capabilities, electric powertrains – everything, basically, you would need to head fearlessly into the next decade of mobility.

The company doesn't intend to stop at those two models either. Last month, it introduced an electric chassis (E-Chassis) designed for Class 3 trucks, opening the door to the commercial vehicle sector. This week, Bollinger is back with the B2 Chassis Cab (B2CC), also designed for usin commercial applications.

Although we don't often discuss commercial vehicles here, we’re making an exception here, because an electric platform designed for the purpose of delivering and transporting goods could change the face of transport in the medium and long term. That affects everyone.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

 

Bollinger B2CC, three-quarters rear
Photo: Bolllinger
Bollinger B2CC, three-quarters rear

The B2CC is, of course, based on the B2 electric truck, using the aforementioned E-Chassis. It’s available with a two- or four-door cab configuration and offers different wheelbase lengths to suit a wide range of applications. In the images provided the company cleverly alludes to some of the possible uses the B2CC could be put to; the handy silhouettes indicate it can be a box truck, contractor truck, dump truck or tow truck.

Bollinger further indicates it could be used in municipal fleets, by emergency responders, for a variety of non-tactical military applications or by many smaller plumbing, electrical or landscaping companies.

Bollinger B2CC, with silhouette
Photo: Bollinger
Bollinger B2CC, with silhouette

Whatever its eventual vocation, the B2CC is equipped with a 120-kWh battery and two electric motors sending power to all wheels; maximum payload is 5,000 lb. It also features a rugged hydro-pneumatic suspension that can automatically level itself and offer different driving heights. Its range and electric driving capabilities will of course depend on the truck's construction. According to Bollinger, the B2CC will be available to commercial OEMs at the end of next year.

It should be noted that on its site, Bollinger says it will first prioritize production for the U.S. market, but that it subsequently plans to respond to demand from other markets.

Bollinger B2CC, three-quarters rear, doors closed
Photo: Bollinger
Bollinger B2CC, three-quarters rear, doors closed
Bollinger B2CC, rear
Photo: Bollinger
Bollinger B2CC, rear
Bollinger B2CC, double cab
Photo: Bollinger
Bollinger B2CC, double cab
Bollinger B2CC, with box silhouette
Photo: Bollinger
Bollinger B2CC, with box silhouette
Bollinger B2CC, with ladder silhouette
Photo: Bollinger
Bollinger B2CC, with ladder silhouette
Bollinger B2CC, with towing equipment silhouette
Photo: Bollinger
Bollinger B2CC, with towing equipment silhouette

You May Also Like

Elon Musk Talks Cybertruck, Says its Design Will Get “Slightly Better"

Elon Musk Talks Cybertruck, Says its Design Will Get “Sli...

In a Twitter conversation this week, Elon Musk seemed to bow to reality and acknowledged that the design of Tesla’s Cybertruck will get “slightly better”; he...

GM Confirms It Will Deliver an Electric Pickup by Fall 2021

GM Confirms It Will Deliver an Electric Pickup by Fall 2021

Not wanting to be left behind by Ford and especially Tesla after the latter’s presentation of the Cybertruck all-electric pickup, General Motors has confirme...

200,000 Orders Placed to Date for Tesla’s Cybertruck: Impressive, But With a Caveat

200,000 Orders Placed to Date for Tesla’s Cybertruck: Imp...

In just a few days, around 200,000 consumers have already placed orders for Tesla’s just-unveiled Cybertruck, according to Elon Musk. That’s certainly impres...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Toyota factory
Toyota, Volkswagen Push Back Restart of North...
Article
GMC Hummer
GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeback Will Have to ...
Article
Joint Lincoln-Rivian Electric SUV Project Iced
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeback Will Have to Wait
GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeba...
Video
Hyundai Gives a Taste of its 2021 Elantra N Line Sedan
Hyundai Gives a Taste of its ...
Video
Ford presents a 1400-hp Electric Mustang: Meet the Cobra Jet
Ford presents a 1400-hp Elect...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 