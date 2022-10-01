Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Buick Registers a Series of Names for its Electra Models: Report

•    GM has reportedly filed name reservation applications for Buick's Electra electric models.

•    According to reports, the names E1 to E9 have been retained.

•    Buick has so far shown us the Wildcat electric concept, but no production model for North America.

So far, within the General Motors group, only Buick has not officially presented an electric production model (apart from what was unveiled in China). The automaker has presented the Wildcat concept, but we're still waiting for the brand's first BEV for the North American market. 

However, we do know what name the company's electrified products will be called: Electra. The choice was easy and there for the taking, as the name was used from the late 1950s to the early 1990s to designate full-size models offered by the division at the time. 

Now we have a better idea of what the Buick electric lineup will be called. According to Motor Authority, GM has made reservation requests for the names Electra E1 through Electra E9. 

Buick Electra Concept
Photo: Buick
Buick Electra Concept

Buick's first all-electric model is expected in 2024. Six years later, in 2030, the automaker says its lineup will be all-electric. We won't have to wait long to see the first EVs appear. 

Last month, GM reserved the name Electra GS, which leads us to believe GS will be used to designate performance versions, as was the case in the late 1960s with the company's muscle cars. The letters GS then referred to the words Gran Sport. 

Of course, Buick may surprise us and come up with other names for its electric models, but we have a first clue as to the direction the company wants to take. 

