Photo: Buick 2025 Buick Electra E5 - Large screen display

• The interior of Buick’s Electra E5, the brand’s first electric SUV, has been shown in China.

• The model incorporates a huge 30-inch curved screen, similar to what Cadillac is doing.

• The Electra E5 SUV is expected to be available here in 2025.

We know that Buick is going to offer an all-electric SUV in North America starting in the year 2025. Before that, though, the Electra E5 will make its debut in China, and it’s there that the first interior images have been shown. More specifically, on the brand's Chinese website, as reported by the Insideeevs website.

The pictures reveal, most notably, a dashboard decorated with a huge OLED screen. It's not auite as gargantuan as what Cadillac has produced, but it follows the same idea, and it's rather well integrated to the presentation, we must say.

Photo: Buick 2025 Buick Electra E5 - Steering wheel, dashboard

Overall, the curved screen spans 30 inches, 8 less than Cadillac's. It offers 6K resolution for graphics that, Buick promises, are clear and impressive. The company claims it can reflect a billion colours. 5G technology will also be part of the equation, as will over-the-air updates. The vehicle will offer wireless access to apps and charging for mobile devices.

Photo: Buick 2025 Buick Electra E5 - Seating

Buick claims to have improved the voice recognition software, which will give users a myriad of configurable settings options. A 12.6-inch colour head-up display is also included, as is ambient lighting that boasts 121 colours.

It’s worth remembering details of the model in North America may differ slightly. The version offered here will certainly look the same as the Chinese version, but there will undoubtedly be some technical differences of variations in the features included.

It’s not yet known exactly what position the new EV will occupy in the brand’s lineup. We know that Buick is a premium brand, though perhaps not in the same conversation as brands like Cadillac, Lexus or Acura. It’s possible the company will use the switch to an electric-vehicle lineup to get itself more firmly into that conversation by upping the level of luxury it offers.

Photo: Buick 2025 Buick Electra E5 - Lower console